Asus reveals pricing for its new NUCs — NUC 14 Pro starts at $394 and NUC 14 Pro+ at $869

Asus (via FanlessTech) has listed the new NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+. These are the first NUCs from the company since it received a non-exclusive license from Intel to produce them.

NUCs have their place in the market, so when Intel announced that the chipmaker was axing its NUC business, there was a certain sadness in the air. Luckily, Asus was more than eager to receive the torch from Intel to keep the NUCs alive. Previously unveiled at CES 2024 in January, Asus has finally shared the configurations and pricing for the NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+, powered by Intel's latest Meteor Lake processors.

The NUC 14 Pro is available in a slim and tall chassis with a 2.5-inch bay. The pricing difference amounts to $5 between one chassis and the other. However, not every SKU has the option for a slim or tall chassis. Some only come in a single configuration.

Asus presently sells the NUC 14 Pro with five different processor options. The entry-level SKU is the only model that doesn't utilize a Meteor Lake chip. Instead, the SKU features a Core 3 100U (Raptor Lake) processor and retails for $394. The Core Ultra 5 125H and Core Ultra 5 135H (tall chassis) sell for $535 and $729, respectively. Meanwhile, the Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 7 165H (tall chassis) will set you back $694 and $899, respectively.

The NUC 14 Pro+ is the high-end version of the duo and will allow you to pick between the Core Ultra 5 125H, Core Ultra 7 155H, and Core Ultra 9 185H. However, Asus has only listed the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H model, which has a $869 price tag.

The NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+ share some similarities in terms of feature set. Both devices have two SO-DIMM DDR5 memory slots for up to 96GB. They sport two M.2 interfaces: one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 and one M.2 2224 PCIe 4.0 x4. Wireless connections include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Connectivity is identical as well. The front of the chassis provides one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. The rear panel has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, one old-school USB 2.0 Type-A port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port if you prefer wired access to the Internet.

Although Asus has revealed the pricing for the NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+, the devices are unavailable for order. Availability remains uncertain since the company hasn't confirmed when we can purchase the new NUCs.