Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with Meteor Lake CPU tipped for Dec 15 debut

By Matthew Connatser published

The Galaxy Book 4 is set to be one of Meteor Lake's early adopters, and AI is a big reason why.

Laptops
Alienware x17 R2

Next-gen Intel Core Ultra H Meteor Lake CPUs power upcoming Alienware laptops

By Matthew Connatser published

Intel Core Ultra H Meteor Lake chips will power most of Dell's soon-to-be-released Alienware gaming laptops.

Laptops
Intel Meteor Lake

Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake GPU will have new Xe-LPG Plus Architecture with XMX

By Anton Shilov published

Intel's XMX is coming to integrated Xe-LPG Plus GPUs starting with the Arrow Lake generation.

Desktops
Intel processor roadmap

Lunar Lake MX will be Intel's first high-performance CPU to use outsourced TSMC node for x86 cores

By Anton Shilov published

All in on IDM 2.0.

Manufacturing
Intel Meteor Lake Graphics presentation slide deck

Intel's unreleased Meteor Lake Core Ultra 155H appears in an updated Dell XPS 13

By Matthew Connatser published

A leaked Geekbench 5 result shows unimpressive performance for the Core Ultra 155H, though take the data with a grain of salt.

CPUs
Intel Meteor Lake Graphics presentation slide deck

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Sports 4.8 GHz Boost in Leaked Test

By Matthew Connatser published

A leaked benchmark shows the Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra 7 155H clocking in at 4.8 GHz, well below its Raptor Lake predecessors.

CPUs
Asus investor slides highlight AI PCs

Asus Plans to Offer Premium Priced AI PCs in 2024

By Mark Tyson published

Asus says it will pioneer AI PCs in 2024, and wants to charge a premium, though it remains vague regarding the definition of these new devices.

PC Building
Intel Meteor Lake

Intel's Arrow Lake for Desktops and Laptops Will Have Different Instruction Sets

By Anton Shilov published

Intel's Arrow Lake S for desktops will support more instructions that Arrow Lake CPUs for laptops.

Desktops
Intel Meteor Lake iGPU gaming

Intel Demos Meteor Lake iGPU Running Dying Light 2

By Mark Tyson published

Intel rolls out a video demo of Dying Light 2 being played on a Meteor Lak system's iGPU. The demo shows smooth 1080p gaming but much faster fps with XeSS and 720p.

GPUs
Intel

Intel Ships Meteor Lake CPUs to PC Makers

By Anton Shilov published

Intel produces Meteor Lake CPUs in the U.S. and Ireland.

CPUs
