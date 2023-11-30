Meteor Lake
Latest about Meteor Lake
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with Meteor Lake CPU tipped for Dec 15 debut
By Matthew Connatser published
The Galaxy Book 4 is set to be one of Meteor Lake's early adopters, and AI is a big reason why.
Next-gen Intel Core Ultra H Meteor Lake CPUs power upcoming Alienware laptops
By Matthew Connatser published
Intel Core Ultra H Meteor Lake chips will power most of Dell's soon-to-be-released Alienware gaming laptops.
Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake GPU will have new Xe-LPG Plus Architecture with XMX
By Anton Shilov published
Intel's XMX is coming to integrated Xe-LPG Plus GPUs starting with the Arrow Lake generation.
Lunar Lake MX will be Intel's first high-performance CPU to use outsourced TSMC node for x86 cores
By Anton Shilov published
All in on IDM 2.0.
Intel's unreleased Meteor Lake Core Ultra 155H appears in an updated Dell XPS 13
By Matthew Connatser published
A leaked Geekbench 5 result shows unimpressive performance for the Core Ultra 155H, though take the data with a grain of salt.
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Sports 4.8 GHz Boost in Leaked Test
By Matthew Connatser published
A leaked benchmark shows the Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra 7 155H clocking in at 4.8 GHz, well below its Raptor Lake predecessors.
Asus Plans to Offer Premium Priced AI PCs in 2024
By Mark Tyson published
Asus says it will pioneer AI PCs in 2024, and wants to charge a premium, though it remains vague regarding the definition of these new devices.
Intel's Arrow Lake for Desktops and Laptops Will Have Different Instruction Sets
By Anton Shilov published
Intel's Arrow Lake S for desktops will support more instructions that Arrow Lake CPUs for laptops.
Intel Demos Meteor Lake iGPU Running Dying Light 2
By Mark Tyson published
Intel rolls out a video demo of Dying Light 2 being played on a Meteor Lak system's iGPU. The demo shows smooth 1080p gaming but much faster fps with XeSS and 720p.
