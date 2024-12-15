Entire Intel Core 200 laptop lineup leaks out — Intel prepping to launch 22 new mobile CPUs next month at CES 2025

The beans have been spilled regarding Intel's Core 200 family of CPUs as data aggregator momomo_us has detailed the entire family across a series of tweets at X. The data misses out on key specifications such as core counts, but most of that information has been covered in the past. On that note, the leak includes retail ordering codes suggesting that these CPUs are already in the hands of OEMs as they ready their upcoming laptops.

To recap, Intel's Core 200 CPUs are divided into Ultra and non-Ultra SKUs. The Core 200 non-Ultra family will arrive as Raptor Lake refresh on budget laptops, akin to current-gen Core 100 offerings. Similarly, Core 200 Ultra CPUs get the latest Arrow Lake architecture - divided across the H and HX suffixes. Word of caution; the Core Ultra 200U processors are actually rumored to be a refresh of Meteor Lake rather than Arrow Lake, ported to Intel 3. It gets even more confusing as leaks allege the Core 200H family might incorporate LPE cores; absent from desktop Arrow Lake-S and flagship-grade mobile Arrow Lake-HX CPUs.

On the graphical side of things, Core Ultra 200 H/HX CPUs will employ the new Xe-LPG+ (Alchemist+) architecture with XMX cores, however, the Core Ultra 200U series is expected to stick with Xe-LPG as it is based on Meteor Lake - so you won't be able to use Intel's latest XeSS Frame Generation technology with these processors.

With those nuances aside, today's leak completes the puzzle of Intel's Core 200 lineup as we gaze upon the list of 22 upcoming mobile processors from Intel. We've decided to include the already-leaked HX series to give you a clearer picture.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core 200U/H (Raptor Lake) Core Ultra 200H (Arrow Lake) Core Ultra 200U (Meteor Lake Refresh) Core Ultra 200HX (Arrow Lake) Core 9 270H Core Ultra 9 285H Core Ultra 7 265U Core Ultra 9 285HX Core 7 250H Core Ultra 7 265H Core Ultra 7 255U Core Ultra 9 275HX Core 7 240H Core Ultra 7 255H Core Ultra 5 235U Core Ultra 7 265HX Core 5 220H Core Ultra 5 235H Core Ultra 5 225U Core Ultra 7 255HX Core 5 210H Core Ultra 5 225H Row 4 - Cell 2 Core Ultra 5 245HX Core 7 250U Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Core Ultra 5 235HX Core 5 220U Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3

Given the large variations between each suffix - going beyond simple core count and clock speed differences - users must exercise great caution when choosing a laptop next year. And it's not just Intel, AMD is also adjusting its existing offerings by re-releasing them under the new "Ryzen AI 300" branding.

Nonetheless, we expect all these processors to be announced at CES next month alongside budget 65W and 35W Arrow Lake processors. AMD will also roll out the Ryzen Z2 series, Krackan Point, and Strix Halo, side by side with its next-gen RDNA 4 Radeon RX 8000 GPUs. Laptops equipped with these processors should see availability in the following weeks.