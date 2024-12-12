AMD to release the Krackan at CES — CPU rivals Intel Lunar Lake in new benchmarks, Ryzen AI 7 350 takes on the Core Ultra 7 258V

AMD (per VideoCardz) is expected to reveal its budget Krackan Point and flagship Strix Halo offerings next month at CES 2025. In addition to a previous leak, at least in the CPU department, another Krackan Point APU has surfaced at Geekbench, competing against Intel's Lunar Lake Core Ultra 7 258V.

The leaked benchmark features a Krackan Point Engineering Sample with the OPN Code "100-000000713-40_Y" - likely the Ryzen AI 7 350. The APU was spotted on Acer's upcoming Swift Go 16 laptop variant, which is set to arrive next year. The CPU packs eight cores, split across two clusters of four Zen 5 and four Zen 5c cores alongside a base and max frequency of 2 GHz and 5.05 GHz. Like all octa-core APUs from AMD, the Ryzen AI 7 350 features 16MB of L3 cache and eight MB of L2 cache.

The Ryzen AI 7 350's single-core and multi-core scores of 2677 and 11742 place it in Lunar Lake territory, edging out the Core Ultra 7 258V. It does lose to Strix Point by some margin, but the latter has 50% more cores and threads and a larger power envelope. Compared to Hawk Point, the Ryzen AI 7 350 is 5% faster in single-core performance but surprisingly loses in multi-core, possibly due to early silicon/software.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Codename Single-Core Multi-Core Ryzen AI 7 350 Krackan Point 2677 11742 Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point 2887 15244 Ryzen 7 8840H Hawk Point 2540 12532 Core Ultra 7 258V Lunar Lake 2669 11075

Krackan Point (shorthand: KRK) is a cost-effective alternative to AMD's Strix Point APUs under the Ryzen AI 300 moniker. These APUs are rumored to employ up to eight cores in a hybrid configuration (four Zen 5 + four Zen 5c) with up to 16MB of L3 cache. The iGPU (Integrated GPU) solution drops to just eight RDNA 3.5 Compute Units (Radeon 880M) - down from the 16 CUs on Strix Point. There has been some discussion regarding a possible dual-CCX layout with separate ring buses and L3 caches for each core type, but that has yet to be seen.

Competition against Lunar Lake will be stiff, but Krackan Point will generally target the mainstream segment, with rumors that Copilot+ laptops will start at $799. Per our exhaustive testing, the Arc 140V (Lunar Lake) lands faster than the Radeon 890M (Strix Point); expect this delta to widen with Krackan Point.