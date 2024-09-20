Intel Core Ultra 200HX CPU specifications purportedly leaked — Arrow Lake-HX scales up to 24 cores and 5.5 GHz boost clock

The beans have been spilled on Intel's upcoming mobile Arrow Lake-HX series CPUs, aimed at performance-focused laptops and mobile devices. Jaykihn on X shared the specifications for six upcoming Core Ultra 200HX-series chips. The information is from a leak, so take it carefully.

The six upcoming Arrow Lake-HX SKUs are 285HX, 275HX, 265HX, 255HX, 245HX, and 235HX. The flagship 285HX and runner-up 275HX feature the most cores, featuring eight P-cores and 16 E-cores. The main difference between the two (as far as this basic spec sheet) is the clock speeds. The 285HX has a 5.5 GHz maximum turbo clock, and the 275HX has a 5.4 GHz maximum turbo frequency. Base clocks for the P-Cores also drop by 100 MHz on the 275HX (2.8 GHz vs 2.7 GHz), while the E-core clock speeds for both parts are identical.

The 265HX and 255HX drop core counts to an 8/12 configuration featuring four fewer E-cores than their higher-end counterparts. Maximum turbo frequencies for both chips are also lower at 5.3 GHz for the 265HX and 5.2 GHz for the 255HX, respectively. Base clocks for the P-cores are 2.6 GHz for the 265HX and 2.4 GHz for the 255HX. E-core clock speeds consist of a 4.6 GHz boost and 2.3 GHz base for the 265HX and a 4.5 GHz boost and 1.8GHz base for the 255HX.

The 245HX and 235HX make up the bottom end of the stack and are the only two with less than eight P-cores. The 245HX and 235HX feature six P-cores and eight E-cores, respectively, featuring a maximum turbo clock of 5.1 GHz on the P-cores and 4.5 GHz turbo on the E-cores. The two start to differentiate from each other in the integrated graphics clocks and P-core base clocks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU 285HX 275HX 265HX 255HX 245HX 235HX Core Count (P Cores/E Cores) 8 / 16 8 / 16 8 / 12 8 / 12 6 / 8 6 / 8 P-Core Turbo Boost Max 5.5GHz 5.4GHz 5.3GHz 5.2GHz 5.1GHz 5.1GHz E-Core Turbo Boost Max 4.6GHz 4.6GHz 4.6GHz 4.5GHz 4.5GHz 4.5GHz P-Core Base Clock 2.8GHz 2.7GHz 2.6GHz 2.4GHz 3.1GHz 2.9GHz E-Core Base Clock 2.1GHz 2.1GHz 2.3GHz 1.8GHz 2.6GHz 2.6GHz iGPU (Cores / Clock Speed) 64 EUs / 2GHz 64 EUs / 1.9GHz 64 EUs / 1.9GHz 64 EUs / 1.9GHz 48 EUs / 1.9GHz 48 EUs / 1.8GHz Thermal Velocity Boost Support Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Support Yes Yes Yes Yes No No

The 245HX has a 3.1 GHz P-core base clock, and the 235HX has a 2.9 GHz P-core base clock; both share the same E-core base clock of 2.6 GHz, respectively. These chips also lack support for Thermal Velocity Boost and Turbo Boost Max 3.0, potentially limiting their peak-rated boost frequencies.

The integrated graphics units are split into two models for the six SKUs. The 285HX, 275HX, 265HX, and 255HX have a bigger iGPU sporting 64 EUs operating at a 1.9 GHz clock speed. The only exception is the flagship 285HX, which gets a 100MHz boost on the iGPU to 2 GHz flat.

The 245HX and 235HX come with a noticeably weaker 48 EU iGPU than their higher-tier counterparts. the 245HX inherits the same 1.9 GHz operating GPU frequency as most of the other chips, but the 235HX gets a 100 MHz clock speed reduction down to 1.8 GHz, respectively.

While Lunar Lake is tuned for efficiency, Arrow Lake-HX is tuned for performance. Lunar Lake peaked at four P-cores and four E-cores with a peak turbo clock of 5.1GHz. With Arrow Lake, we are getting more than twice the amount of cores, with core counts aligning with Intel's 13th and 14th Gen mobile HX series CPUs. That's not even mentioning the thread that will double on the P-cores, thanks to the reintroduction of HyperThreading technology to the Arrow Lake CPU architecture.

These chips will succeed Intel's 14th-generation HX chips and are Intel's latest CPUs designed for high-performance notebooks and gaming notebooks.