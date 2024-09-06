Khadas announce updated Mind 2 range with Intel Meteor Lake CPUs

Starting from $799 for an Intel Core Ultra 125H

Khadas Mind 2
The Khadas Mind 2 has just been released for public pre-order, with a starting price of $799. This tiny workstation comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 2230 SSD. But if you prefer the higher-powered Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the price will jump to $1,099. The Khadas Mind 2 is the successor to the original Khadas Mind, which is powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, and is still labeled as a portable workstation aimed at professionals.

SpecificationsKhadas Mind StandardKhadas Mind 2 Ultra 5 16GBKhadas Mind PremiumKhadas Mind 2 Ultra 7 32GB
ProcessorIntel Core i5-1340PIntel Core Ultra 5 125HIntel Core i7-1360PIntel Core Ultra 7 155H
RAM16GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz16GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz32GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz32GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz
Storage512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD
GraphicsIntegrated Iris Xe GraphicsArc Integrated GraphicsIntegrated Iris Xe GraphicsArc Integrated Graphics
USB1x USB-C 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen21x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps), 1x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps)1x USB-C 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen21x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps), 1x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps)
HDMI1x HDMI 2.01x HDMI 2.01x HDMI 2.01x HDMI 2.0
Expansion Slot1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector
Battery5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time
Power65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable
Dimensions146 x 105 x 20mm146 x 105 x 20mm146 x 105 x 20mm146 x 105 x 20mm
Price$799$799$1,099$1,099

In the above table we compare the new models to their equivalents in the Mind 2 range.

The Khadas Mind 2 is essentially the same as its predecessor, except for the better CPUs. Nevertheless, it retains the same $799 or $1,099 price, which makes it a better choice when compared to the first version. However, this price range is still steep, given that you can buy a pretty powerful gaming laptop at that price.

Of course, this single-board computer (SBC) isn’t targeted for solely at gamers. Instead, it’s built for those who work in limited spaces and want something relatively powerful that can fit inside their bag. And even though the only upgrade you can do on the Mind 2 is to add an extra SSD, Khadas makes extra modules for this tiny PC, allowing you to add functionality as needed.

These modules include the Mind Dock, which connects to the Mind and Mind 2 via a proprietary PCIe 5.0 connector called "Mind Link" which adds nine ports to the small device, and the Mind Graphics, which gives you an 8GB or 16GB RTX 4060 Ti desktop GPU, called the "Khadas Mind Graphics" which we have already reviewed with the previous generation's i7 model. Khadas also has plans for additional modules, like the Mind xPlay, which will turn the Mind and Mind 2 into a full-fledged laptop. This isn't a new feature, it was announced in 2023 along with the previous generation of Khadas Mind.

The Mind 2 might be a bit pricey for the performance it delivers. But its unique form factor, plus the additional modules that Khadas gives its users a niche device for a select few.

