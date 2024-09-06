Khadas announce updated Mind 2 range with Intel Meteor Lake CPUs
Starting from $799 for an Intel Core Ultra 125H
The Khadas Mind 2 has just been released for public pre-order, with a starting price of $799. This tiny workstation comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 2230 SSD. But if you prefer the higher-powered Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the price will jump to $1,099. The Khadas Mind 2 is the successor to the original Khadas Mind, which is powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, and is still labeled as a portable workstation aimed at professionals.
|Specifications
|Khadas Mind Standard
|Khadas Mind 2 Ultra 5 16GB
|Khadas Mind Premium
|Khadas Mind 2 Ultra 7 32GB
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-1340P
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|Intel Core i7-1360P
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
|RAM
|16GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz
|16GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz
|32GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz
|32GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz
|Storage
|512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD
|512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD
|1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD
|1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 2230 SSD
|Graphics
|Integrated Iris Xe Graphics
|Arc Integrated Graphics
|Integrated Iris Xe Graphics
|Arc Integrated Graphics
|USB
|1x USB-C 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
|1x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps), 1x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps)
|1x USB-C 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
|1x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps), 1x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps)
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|Expansion Slot
|1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector
|1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector
|1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector
|1x M.2 2230 NVMe Slot, Mind Link PCIe 5.0 Connector
|Battery
|5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time
|5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time
|5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time
|5.55Wh, 25-hour standby time
|Power
|65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable
|65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable
|65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable
|65W Power Adapter with 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable
|Dimensions
|146 x 105 x 20mm
|146 x 105 x 20mm
|146 x 105 x 20mm
|146 x 105 x 20mm
|Price
|$799
|$799
|$1,099
|$1,099
In the above table we compare the new models to their equivalents in the Mind 2 range.
The Khadas Mind 2 is essentially the same as its predecessor, except for the better CPUs. Nevertheless, it retains the same $799 or $1,099 price, which makes it a better choice when compared to the first version. However, this price range is still steep, given that you can buy a pretty powerful gaming laptop at that price.
Of course, this single-board computer (SBC) isn’t targeted for solely at gamers. Instead, it’s built for those who work in limited spaces and want something relatively powerful that can fit inside their bag. And even though the only upgrade you can do on the Mind 2 is to add an extra SSD, Khadas makes extra modules for this tiny PC, allowing you to add functionality as needed.
These modules include the Mind Dock, which connects to the Mind and Mind 2 via a proprietary PCIe 5.0 connector called "Mind Link" which adds nine ports to the small device, and the Mind Graphics, which gives you an 8GB or 16GB RTX 4060 Ti desktop GPU, called the "Khadas Mind Graphics" which we have already reviewed with the previous generation's i7 model. Khadas also has plans for additional modules, like the Mind xPlay, which will turn the Mind and Mind 2 into a full-fledged laptop. This isn't a new feature, it was announced in 2023 along with the previous generation of Khadas Mind.
The Mind 2 might be a bit pricey for the performance it delivers. But its unique form factor, plus the additional modules that Khadas gives its users a niche device for a select few.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.