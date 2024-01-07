Acer fills its Swift lineup with Intel Core Ultra processors — and the Swift Go 14 has a media remote built into its touchpad.

Acer has a trio of productivity-focused laptops here at CES , as Acer fills out more of its Swift lineup with Intel's Core Ultra ( Meteor Lake ) processors. These include a new Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16, and the Swift X 14.



If you're seeing the Swift Go 14 and are thinking, "hey, didn't Acer just launch one of those in December? ", then yes, you're right. Alongside the two newer models, Acer's Swift Go 14 is getting additional configurations and features, including a touchpad with a built-in media remote.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-73/T Acer Swift Go 16 Acer Swift X 14 Processor Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H or Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H or Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Graphics Intel Arc Graphics, Intel Graphics Intel Arc Graphics, Intel Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Storage UP to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD UP to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Display 14-inch, 2880 x 1880, 90 or 120 Hz, DIsplayHDR True Black 500 (90 Hz only) 14-inch 2240 x 1400, 60 Hz 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz, touchscreen 16-inch, 3200 x 2000, 120 Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 500 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 60 Hz 16-inch, 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz, touchscreen 14.5-inch, 2880 x 1800 OLED, 120 Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 500 14.5-inch, 2560 x 1600, 120 Hz Networking Intel Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and up Intel Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and up Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 and up Webcam 1440p, privacy shutter 1440p, privacy shutter 1080p Media Control Touchpad On some models No No Starting Price $749.99 $799.99 $1,399.99 Release Date March 2024 March 2024 February 2024

The new Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73/T) will be Intel Evo verified, and feature an IMAX Enhanced Certified display (at least, at the top-end 2880 x 1800, 90 Hz OLED display option). The last computer we sat an IMAX-verified display on was the HP Spectre Foldable .

Acer's new Swift Go 14's media control is its standout feature (though we've even seen calculators and screens in touchpads, so it's not the first time we've seen anything like this). In an early sample we got to check out, you could see all of the symbols on the touchpad, but I'm told that on final versions, you won't be able to see it unless it's in use. Acer told us it should work not just in streaming and video apps, but also with videos playing in the browser.



This is also one of the first laptops we've seen where the manufacturer is offering both U and H-series Intel Core Ultra processors, up to the Core Ultra 9 185H and Ultra 7 155U.

The larger sibling, the Swift Go 16, is fairly similar, but it doesn't get the media touchpad. It has the same CPU and integrated graphics options, the same RAM and storage limits, and the same 1440p webcam. In fact, the Swift Go 16 also gets an IMAX-certified display in its 3200 x 2000, 120 Hz panel. And both sizes also have the same ports: a pair of Thunderbolt 4 over USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader.



The third system, the Acer Swift X 14, is a bit different in that it's aimed at creatives that need graphics power. It's still using Core Ultra processors (Ultra 7 155H or Ultra 5 125 H), but will have graphics options including an RTX 3050 and RTX 40-series graphics up to an RTX 4070. The Swift X will come with Studio drivers installed.

Acer's aluminum chassis on the Swift X can finally be opened to 180 degrees, but there aren't a ton of physical changes. It actually has a few spec downgrades from the other Swift models, including a 1080p webcam instead of 1440p and Wi-Fi 6E without any options for Wi-Fi 7.

The Swift Go 14 and 16 are both set to launch in March in the US starting at $749.99 and $799.99 respectively, with European launches(and, in the case of the smaller laptop, a Chinese launch) in February. The Swift X 14 will launch in February starting at $1,399.99.