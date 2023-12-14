Acer's Meteor Lake lineup includes a new 16-inch gaming laptop and 14-inch ultraportable.

In sync with Intel's Meteor Lake launch, Acer has two new laptops lines ready for use with the new processor. There's an ultraportable, the Acer Swift Go 14, and a new gaming laptop, the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16.

The Predator Triton Neo 16 will launch in March 2024 starting at $1,499.99 and €1,799.99. That device is planned to go up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (there are no HX chips in the Core Ultra lineup) paired with Nvidia graphics, up to an RTX 4070. Ports include HDMI, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a micro SD card reader. The 16-inch screen will be either a basic 1920 x 1200 panel or a 3200 x 2000, 165 Hz high refresh option. For those who love RGB, the keyboard has three-zone lighting.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 Acer Swift Go 14 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Arc Graphics or Intel Graphics RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Display 16-inch, 3200 x 2000, 165 Hz G-Sync or 16-inch, 1920 x 1200 14-inch 2880 x 1880, 90 Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 500 or 15-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS, 60 Hz touch Release Date March 2024 January 2024 Starting Price $1,499.99 $799.99

Designed to compete with the best gaming laptops , the Triton appears fairly sleek and minimalist as far as gaming machines go, with an all-silver design that wouldn't look out of place in an airport or a cafe.



Meanwhile, the Acer Swift Go 14, which hopes to find a place among the best Ultrabooks , will launch as soon as this month in certain regions (starting at €1,199), but will come in January in North America, beginning at $799.99. The Swift Go will utilize only the Core Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H, and will use integrated graphics cards, either Intel Arc Graphics or Intel Graphics (this is based largely on whether or not the laptop includes 16GB of RAM in dual-channel).

The display options for the Swift include a 14-inch, 22880 x 1880 90Hz with DisplayHDR True Black 500, or a lower resolution 1920 x 1200 touch screen at 60 Hz. The machine also features a pair of USB Type-C ports over Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, as well as a 1440p webcam.

Acer says it will be using some new AI features in its software. PurifiedVoice removes background noise, while Purified View can touch up your onscreen appearance, including background blur and gaze correction. (These types of features already exist, but now some of them will take advantage of the Intel Core Ultra NPU). The AcerSense utility now includes an "AI Zone" tab to point you to different AI features, so in theory we'll see more coming later on.