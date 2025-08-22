This Baseus laptop hub is 38% off, great for a standing desk or secondary workstation – versatile 9-in-1, dual-HDMI, 100W PD passthrough port expander is a mere $39
You can never have enough ports.
I primarily use my desktop when working from home. And I have am Anker dock at the office so I can plug my laptop into my 4K monitor and peripherals with just one cable. But I also use my laptop at home at my standing desk, where it's also handy to have a dock so I can plug into my TV and any peripherals I might be testing.
That's where something like Baseus' Joystar 9-in-1 docking station could come in handy. It doesn't have all the ports or the built-in power of a more traditional, more expensive docking station. But at $39 at Amazon, it has all the ports and functionality I need, and then some.
This 10 Gbps USB-C hub / dock supports two HDMI monitors (or one at 4K and 120 Hz), PD power passthrough for charging your laptop, plus Ethernet and SD and microSD card slots. It would make a great minimal or secondary dock for laptop users who only have USB-C ports.
The Baseus dock is also compact, making it easier to transport than a larger dock. And the inclusion of an Ethernet port makes it dead-simple to get on your home or corporate network without having to deal with Wi-Fi if you don't need or don't want to. The main limitation with this hub is that it only has a single USB-C port. For those who need more, the company also sells a 10-in-1 hub that's also on sale for $47 at Amazon.
After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.