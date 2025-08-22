This Baseus laptop hub is 38% off, great for a standing desk or secondary workstation – versatile 9-in-1, dual-HDMI, 100W PD passthrough port expander is a mere $39

I primarily use my desktop when working from home. And I have am Anker dock at the office so I can plug my laptop into my 4K monitor and peripherals with just one cable. But I also use my laptop at home at my standing desk, where it's also handy to have a dock so I can plug into my TV and any peripherals I might be testing.



That's where something like Baseus' Joystar 9-in-1 docking station could come in handy. It doesn't have all the ports or the built-in power of a more traditional, more expensive docking station. But at $39 at Amazon, it has all the ports and functionality I need, and then some.

Save $24 Baseus Joystar 9 in 1 USB-C Hub: was $63 now $39 at Amazon This 10 Gbps USB-C hub / dock supports two HDMI monitors (or one at 4K and 120 Hz), PD power passthrough for charging your laptop, plus Ethernet and SD and microSD card slots. It would make a great minimal or secondary dock for laptop users who only have USB-C ports. Read more ▼

The Baseus dock is also compact, making it easier to transport than a larger dock. And the inclusion of an Ethernet port makes it dead-simple to get on your home or corporate network without having to deal with Wi-Fi if you don't need or don't want to. The main limitation with this hub is that it only has a single USB-C port. For those who need more, the company also sells a 10-in-1 hub that's also on sale for $47 at Amazon.

