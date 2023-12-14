Asus’ new ZenBook 14 OLED embraces Intel Core Ultra and promises over 15 hours of battery life

Today is the big day for Intel's Core Ultra launch, and Asus is right on cue with its new ZenBook 14 OLED laptop featuring the new "Meteor Lake" processors. Asus is debuting an all-new design with its ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405), complete with a 2.82-pound all-metal chassis that is now 5 percent more compact than its predecessor.

At its heart is up to a Core Ultra 7 155H processor supporting up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467 memory, Intel Arc integrated graphics, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (base systems come with a Core Ultra 5-125H, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD). However, the big thing to look out for will be Intel’s dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) on the new Core Ultra chips, which is designed for running sustained artificial intelligence (AI) interference workloads. It will be interesting to see the performance benefits of this hardware as more developers embrace it. And that’s in addition to all the usual generational improvements we expect for performance and efficiency.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As its name implies, the ZenBook 14 OLED features a 14-inch OLED panel. Base systems have a full HD resolution, while a 2880 x 1800, 16:10 panel is available as an option. It sports a 120 Hz refresh rate, Asus’s thin “NanoEdge” bezels, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and a maximum brightness rating of 600 nits (DisplayHDR 600 True Black compliant).

Despite a frame that measures just 14.9 mm thick, Asus includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) port, and a combo audio jack. Asus supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E on the ZenBook 14 OLED, but remember that 2024 will likely be the year of Wi-Fi 7 . Also of note is a 75 WHr lithium-polymer battery, which Asus says is good for over 15 hours of endurance. When it comes time to recharge that battery, you’ll use one of the Thunderbolt 4 ports (65-watt fast charging supported with the included USB-C adapter).

Other notable features include a 1080p “AiSense” webcam with 3D noise reduction technology, Asus NumberPad 2.0 integrated into the touchpad, and Harman Kardon-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

According to Asus, the ZenBook 14 OLED (UX3405) will launch in early 2024 from $1,299. It will be available directly from the Asus eShop and at Best Buy.