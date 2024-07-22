Beefy Meteor Lake CPU powers new mini-PC — OneXPlayer M1 features Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, up to 32GB RAM, and OCuLink

One-Netbook, the team behind the OneXPlayer handheld console and the OneXGPU GPU enclosure, just introduced its first mini-PC on Indiegogo—the OneXPlayer M1. This tiny device (via Liliputing) has the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and up to 32 GB of RAM. It also has an RJ45 port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2, meaning you have three different connectivity options.

This tiny device has a 200 mm x 120 mm footprint, making it highly portable—it’s so small that you can fit it inside a relatively loose pocket. It also weighs 600 grams, so you don’t have to worry about hurting your back if you want to move your mini-PC.

However, this small size means that the mini-PC has only limited slots. It can only accommodate a single M.2 2280 SSD and one SODIMM slot so you can say goodbye to the advantages of dual-channel memory.

Nevertheless, the OneXPlayer M1 does not lack physical ports to connect your devices. It has two USB4 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 and one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, an RJ45 ethernet jack, a 3.5 mm audio outlet, and a microSD card reader. More importantly, it also comes with an OCuLink port to give you the option to provide it with the graphical oomph of the OneXGPU eGPU.

Aside from the Power button, One-Netbook also gave its mini-PC an RGB button to adjust the RGB lights on the case. But what’s interesting is that the Turbo button from PCs in the 1980s and 1990s is returning on the OneXPlayer M1. The Turbo button will push the 185H’s power draw from the base 45 to 60 watts — just five watts short of its maximum configurable TDP. A 100-watt USB-C power supply also powers the mini-PC, so you’ll have ample power, even pushing the processor to its limit.

The OneXPlayer M1 has almost the same shape and size as the OneXGPU, with the external GPU weighing about 250 grams heavier. The latter also features several ports, including two HDMI ports, two DisplayPort outlets, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB4 Type-C port with 100 watts reverse power delivery, and a gigabit RJ45 port. This makes both devices perfect for each other, allowing you to get a fully featured computer you could put in two pockets.

Pre-orders for a 32 GB RAM / 1 TB SSD OneXPlayer M1 are already in Japan at JPY142,310 (or around $900). But if you bundle it with the OneXGPU, you get a 10% discount on the eGPU. So, if you’re looking for a small PC you can quickly move around but don’t sacrifice performance and graphical power, you should watch out for the OneXPlayer M1 mini-PC.