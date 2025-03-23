Apple Mac Mini M4 edition is only $499 at Amazon — its lowest price yet

This super tiny Mac machine has dropped to a new, all-time low price on Amazon.

Mac Mini
(Image credit: Apple)

If you're in the market for a new computer, and you would like something that doesn't take up too much space, you may want to consider a mini PC. These are smaller than your average desktop, with an impressively tiny footprint. Today, we've got a deal to share on one of the biggest name brands out there. Apple has its own line of mini PCs known as the Mac Mini range. Right now at Amazon, you can find the 2024 Apple Mac Mini M4 desktop for its lowest price to date — it's currently listed at $499, a full $100 below its recommended price of $599.

This edition features Apple's M4 chip, not to be confused with the M4 Pro, which is a bit more powerful. We had the opportunity to review the Mac Mini M4 Pro last year and loved our experience. For a Mini PC this size, it has plenty to offer, making it a great option for someone that wants a machine oriented for work purposes rather than gaming. It's important to note, however, that we only reviewed the M4 Pro edition, so the performance will differ from the one that's on sale today.

Apple 2024 M4 Mac Mini Desktop: now $499 at Amazon

This Apple 2024 M4 Mac Mini desktop is currently available for just $499, its lowest price to date. It has a 5-inch form factor and comes with 16GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage using an SSD.

The SoC powering the Apple Mac Mini is an M4 chip. This features a 10-core processor alongside a 10-core GPU. This mini PC lives up to its name with a form factor that measures in at 5 x 5in. Because it's created by Apple, it's easy to integrate the Mac Mini into a family with numerous iDevices. For example, you can access your iPhone from the Mac Mini using "iPhone Mirroring" which lets you not only see what's on your iPhone screen from the computer but also control and interact with it in real time.

To support the M4 chip, the system comes with 16GB of RAM, and there's a 256GB SSD for storage. It has quite an impressive selection of ports, as well, given its size. You get two USB Type-C ports, three Thunderbolt ports, and an HDMI output. For network support, you can take advantage of WiFi 6 wireless connections or use a hard wire with its Ethernet jack. As far as audio support goes, it has a built-in speaker alongside an optional 3.5mm audio jack for connecting external audio peripherals.

If you want to check out this deal, head over to the Apple 2024 M4 Mac Mini desktop product page at Amazon for more details.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

