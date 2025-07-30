Apple's M4 MacBook Pro hits record low — get $300 off the ultimate back-to-school companion

Hot off the heels of an all-time low price on the MacBook Air, Apple's M4 MacBook Pro has also just hit a fresh new low at Amazon, just in time for the end of summer and heading back to school.

Right now, you can grab the M4 MacBook Pro (14-inch) for just $1,299 instead of $1,599, a $300 saving and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model.

For that, you'll get the base-model M4 chip with 10-core CPU and GPU, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. While there are also similar savings on some of the uprated configurations, like the 1TB storage model, Apple's exhorbitant configurations leave a lot to be desired when it comes to value, making the base model a perfect play.

One of my favorite things about this particular deal is that it blows Apple's own Back to School promotion out of the water. This same configuration would cost you $1,499 from Apple's education store. While that purchase comes with a free pair of AirPods, the savings alone at Amazon make this deal much more worthwhile.

Aside from the aforementioned internals that give the Pro more grunt than the MacBook Air, you also get more connectivity. Specifically, it comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and the MagSafe 3 charger.

That should be more than enough for an extra monitor in your college dorm, an external hard drive, and audio for those late-night library sessions.

Naturally, the Pro is larger and heavier than the MacBook Air, and it's also more expensive. If you're not doing intensive tasks like photo or video editing, or you're not interested in any gaming, an Air might serve you better. Certainly, in terms of portability and battery life, it's a better option, and at just $799 at Amazon, considerably cheaper.

