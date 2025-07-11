This M3 iPad Air deal is 20% off — just in time for iPadOS 26 and proper windowing support

At WWDC this year, Apple announced iPadOS 26, which will finally introduce proper windowing support to the iPad. If you're looking to get in on the new features, the 11-inch iPad Air with Apple's M3 chip is on sale for Prime Day.

The 11-inch, M3 iPad Air is going for $479. This is the lowest price we've seen on the iPad Air with M3, which has a list price of $599.



For this sale, you can get 128GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity (cellular boosts the price to $629), and your choice of color. The 11-inch Air uses Touch ID for authentication, boasts 12-megapixel front and rear cameras, and is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard.



M3 also supports Apple Intelligence features. At the moment, those aren't terribly. useful in my opinion, though it does mean you should eventually get the new Siri and anything else that comes down the pipe.



iPadOS 26, which is expected to be released this fall, should greatly improve multitasking. Beyond a "liquid glass" redesign, the big feature for iPad is vastly improved windowing, letting you arrange them as you would on, well, most other computers. It should make that Magic Keyboard accessory far more useful if you opt for it. The new OS version will also add menu bars to apps.



Apple's M-series chips have long felt overpowered in iPads, but iPadOS 26 may greatly enhance multitasking, which means you can make better use of the M3 in the iPad Air. Then again, the 11-inch form factor is pretty portable, so it'll be just fine as your go-to ebook reader, too.

