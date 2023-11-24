Geekom Mini FUN11 Mini PC, on sale for $899, boasts a Core i9, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, and discrete GPU support

Just in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the GEEKOM Mini FUN11 Mini PC has its 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD model going on sale for a solid $899. This amusingly named Mini PC offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900KB, the CPU used in Intel's own NUC 11 Extreme that performs quite similarly to its full-fat desktop counterpart.

As far as Mini PCs go, the GEEKOM Mini FUN11 isn't that far removed from a Mini ITX PC. Its dimensions in millimeters are 386 x 153 x 219, or roughly ~12.9 liters when comparing it to proper Mini ITX cases. Our top Mini ITX case, the Lian Li Q58, has a volume of roughly 14.3 liters, for your reference.

Besides the aforementioned dimensions and Core i9, the GEEKOM Mini FUN11 also includes the following core specifications in its $899 configuration:

32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM

A 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD

An integrated 500W Power Supply

And several connectivity options, including USB-C, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 6 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and finally an integrated HDMI 2.0b port (only useful without a discrete GPU). Also, there's a headphone jack!

Despite its impressive low footprint, the GEEKOM Mini FUN11 still maintains compatibility with discrete GPUs of up to 312 mm, or 12.28 inches, which is well within range of most GPUs, including many GPUs on sale for Black Friday. Considering the 500-watt PSU of this mini PC and the 65-watt DP of the Core i9 within it, though, make sure that your GPU of choice consumes under 400W at maximum load, lest you risk over-stressing this little beast's PSU.

If you want to snag one of these Mini PCs for yourself, consider snagging it from the Amazon page with the attached $100 coupon.