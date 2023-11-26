Cyber Monday Tech Deals Live: Latest PC Hardware, CPU, GPU, SSD, and Laptop Sales

Refresh

Intel's Overclockable 13th Gen CPUs Are 18% Off, Much Better Value Than 14th Gen

Intel's overclockable 13th-Gen lineup is up to 18% off, including chips like the Core i5-13600K, 13600KF, i7-13700K, 13700KF, and i9-13900K. Intel's 13th-Gen chips might not be the new anymore, but they are still very fast and offer performance nearly identical to Intel's newest 14th-Gen models.

When they came out a few weeks ago, we noted that the 14th gen "Raptor Lake Refresh" chips were basically the same as their immediate predecessors, but with slightly higher clock speeds and, in the case of the Core i9-14700K, a few more efficiency cores. Now that we're seeing the 13th gen models on sale, it's even harder to justify paying more for little-to-no added speed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Current Price (KF) Current Price (K) Cores / Threads (P+E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Cache (L2/L3) Core i5-13600K / KF $250 $270 14 / 20 (6+8) 3.5 / 5.3 2.6 / 3.9 44MB (20+24) Core i5-14600K / KF $392 $401 14 / 20 (6+8) 3.5 / 5.3 2.6 / 4.0 44MB (20+24) Core i5-13700K / KF $336 $345 16 / 24 (8+8) 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 54MB (24+30) Core i7-14700K / KF $392 $401 20 / 28 (8+12) 3.4 / 5.6 2.5 / 4.3 61MB (28+33) Core i9-13900K / KF $501 $546 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 68MB (32+36) Core i9-14900K / KF $550 $578 24 / 32 (8+16) 3.2 / 6.0 2.4 / 4.4 68MB (32+36)

The Core i5-13600KF is arguably the best deal of the bunch, being 18% off at just $249.99. In our review of its twin brother, the 13600K, we found its performance to be excellent for a mid-range chip offering gaming performance close to AMD's Ryzen 5 5800X3D, Intel's i7-13700K, and even Intel's latest i5-14600K at a much lower price.

Alternatively, if you need a CPU with integrated graphics, Intel's Core i5-13600K is also 18% off, priced at $270.

Intel Core i5-13600KF: now $249 at Amazon (was $304)

Our favorite mid-range gaming processor, the Intel Core i5-13600KF includes 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and supports 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and an extra four PCIe 4.0 lanes.

For those looking for a bit more multi-core grunt, Intel's Core i7-13700K is also 18% off ($345). In our review of the 13700K, we found it excels as both a gaming and content-creation chip, offering gaming performance similar to its Core i9 counterpart.

The 13700K is actually a more attractive buy for gaming than its 14th-Gen counterpart — we found in our Core i7-14700K review that the 13700K offers nearly identical gaming performance to the i7-14700K, but at a much lower price point. If you don't need integrated graphics, Intel offers its Core i7-13700KF for $10 less ($335).

Intel Core i7-13700K: now $345 at Amazon (was $402)

Intel's Raptor Lake 16-core, 24-thread CPU didn't exactly stand out when it launched at $409. But now, at this price, it's a great CPU for gaming and productivity.



Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU: now $335 at Newegg (was $429)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Core i7-13700F. This is a 16-core processor (8 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores) with a max turbo operating frequency of 5.4 GHz. The "F" designation in its name lets us know that this processor comes sans integrated graphics.



If you're after a higher-end CPU, Intel's i9-13900KF is on sale for a 16% discount (now just $501). In testing with its twin brother, the 13900K, we found its performance to be basically identical to the much more expensive i9-14900K, both in gaming and content creation tasks.

This is because both chips feature the same core configuration, with the only difference being a minute 200MHz higher turbo clock for the 14th-Gen parts. If you really need integrated graphics, Intel's Core i9-13900K is also on sale but is only discounted by 13% for $546. But, if you're spending $500+ on the CPU, chances are that you also have a discrete GPU.

Intel Core i9-13900KF: now $501 at Amazon (was $589)

The 13900KF is one of Intel's most powerful 13th-Gen chips, featuring 8 p-cores, 16 e-cores, and a maximum turbo frequency just shy of 6GHz.

Overall, Intel's 14th-Gen chips might look cool with their shiny new model names, but they don't really perform any better than their 13th-Gen predecessors (with the exception of the 14700K and its four extra E-cores). As a result, if you are looking for a CPU upgrade or a new CPU for your shiny new gaming/productivity machine, Intel's 13th-Gen K-series CPUs are the better choice, offering killer bang-for-buck performance this holiday season.

— Aaron Klotz