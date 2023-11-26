Live
Cyber Monday Tech Deals Live: Latest PC Hardware, CPU, GPU, SSD, and Laptop Sales
We're tracking sales you can still get on the best components and systems in real-time.
Change your tech and your life! The Cyber Monday season comes with a plethora of PC hardware and tech deals that could improve how you and your family work and play. And we're totally here for it! Though Black Friday had some great sales, we're seeing just as many if not more Cyber Monday deals on key components such as processors, graphics cards, and SSDs , peripherals like gaming monitors and even full systems such as gaming laptops.
If you've been running out of storage space or waiting what seems like an eternity for your PC to boot, a new SSD could change your life. If your games are sluggish, a new graphics card or CPU upgrade could allow you to play demanding titles like Alan Wake 2 at smooth frame rates. And if you want to play see those games in all their sharp, colorful, tear-free glory, taking advantage of a Cyber Monday monitor deal could make all the difference. One of the many gaming laptop deals this Cyber Monday could enable you to enter the world of Cyberpunk 2077 or Overwatch 2 while you're on the road.
Not everyone needs a PC upgrade or a new laptop right now, but there are plenty of Cyber Monday tech deals that will make your life or a friends' life better. A 3D printer could allow you and your kids to build models together. A snappy mechanical keyboard could help you work faster. Giving a friend a wireless headset could help them game with you.
Sure, you could buy these life-altering products at any time of year, but Cyber Monday tech deals make them much more accessible. At Tom's Hardware, we're always excited to help you upgrade your tech life, but never more than when we can also help you find savings on these upgrades.
That's why we're running this Cyber Monday deals live blog, which we'll be updating day and night until Tuesday. Here, you'll find links to the latest breaking Cyber Monday sales on PC components, peripherals, laptops and maker gear. You'll also get our expert advice about what to buy and what to avoid.
Cyber Monday PC Hardware Deals: Quick links
- Samsung 990 Pro (4TB): now $249 at Samsung (all-time low)
- Samsung 990 Pro (2TB): now $119 at Best Buy (all-time low)
- Seagate Exos X20 20TB Hard Drive: was $699, now $269 at Newegg (save $430)
- Dell S3222DGM Monitor: $239 at Dell (all-time low on our top pick)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU: now $290 at Amazon (was $449, high-end gaming)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-Core Processor: now $288 at Amazon (was $339.99)
- Amazon: Up to $300 off Gaming Laptops
- Newegg: Up to 55% off Graphics Cards
- Alienware: Up to $600 off Gaming Laptops
- Dell: Up to 40% off Gaming Monitors
- Best Buy: Up to $100 off SSDs
Hottest Cyber Monday Tech Deals
Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 GPU: now $2799 at Dell (was $3499)
This 16-inch laptop comes fully loaded with a Core i9-13900HX CPU, RTX 4090 graphics, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. Its display runs at 2560x1440 resolution and up to 240 Hz while covering 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X: now $229 at Amazon (was $289) The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.
Dell S3222DGM Curved Gaming Monitor: now $239 at Dell (was $349)
Our favorite gaming monitor overall, the Dell S3222DGM has a 32-inch curved screen that runs at 2560 x 1440 and 165 Hz. It offers impressive color, performance, and build quality for the price.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Intel's Overclockable 13th Gen CPUs Are 18% Off, Much Better Value Than 14th Gen
Intel's overclockable 13th-Gen lineup is up to 18% off, including chips like the Core i5-13600K, 13600KF, i7-13700K, 13700KF, and i9-13900K. Intel's 13th-Gen chips might not be the new anymore, but they are still very fast and offer performance nearly identical to Intel's newest 14th-Gen models.
When they came out a few weeks ago, we noted that the 14th gen "Raptor Lake Refresh" chips were basically the same as their immediate predecessors, but with slightly higher clock speeds and, in the case of the Core i9-14700K, a few more efficiency cores. Now that we're seeing the 13th gen models on sale, it's even harder to justify paying more for little-to-no added speed.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Current Price (KF)
|Current Price (K)
|Cores / Threads (P+E)
|P-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|E-Core Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|Cache (L2/L3)
|Core i5-13600K / KF
|$250
|$270
|14 / 20 (6+8)
|3.5 / 5.3
|2.6 / 3.9
|44MB (20+24)
|Core i5-14600K / KF
|$392
|$401
|14 / 20 (6+8)
|3.5 / 5.3
|2.6 / 4.0
|44MB (20+24)
|Core i5-13700K / KF
|$336
|$345
|16 / 24 (8+8)
|3.4 / 5.4
|2.5 / 4.2
|54MB (24+30)
|Core i7-14700K / KF
|$392
|$401
|20 / 28 (8+12)
|3.4 / 5.6
|2.5 / 4.3
|61MB (28+33)
|Core i9-13900K / KF
|$501
|$546
|24 / 32 (8+16)
|3.0 / 5.8
|2.2 / 4.3
|68MB (32+36)
|Core i9-14900K / KF
|$550
|$578
|24 / 32 (8+16)
|3.2 / 6.0
|2.4 / 4.4
|68MB (32+36)
The Core i5-13600KF is arguably the best deal of the bunch, being 18% off at just $249.99. In our review of its twin brother, the 13600K, we found its performance to be excellent for a mid-range chip offering gaming performance close to AMD's Ryzen 5 5800X3D, Intel's i7-13700K, and even Intel's latest i5-14600K at a much lower price.
Alternatively, if you need a CPU with integrated graphics, Intel's Core i5-13600K is also 18% off, priced at $270.
Intel Core i5-13600KF: now $249 at Amazon (was $304)
Our favorite mid-range gaming processor, the Intel Core i5-13600KF includes 6 P-cores, 8 E-cores, and supports 16 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and an extra four PCIe 4.0 lanes.
For those looking for a bit more multi-core grunt, Intel's Core i7-13700K is also 18% off ($345). In our review of the 13700K, we found it excels as both a gaming and content-creation chip, offering gaming performance similar to its Core i9 counterpart.
The 13700K is actually a more attractive buy for gaming than its 14th-Gen counterpart — we found in our Core i7-14700K review that the 13700K offers nearly identical gaming performance to the i7-14700K, but at a much lower price point. If you don't need integrated graphics, Intel offers its Core i7-13700KF for $10 less ($335).
Intel Core i7-13700K: now $345 at Amazon (was $402)
Intel's Raptor Lake 16-core, 24-thread CPU didn't exactly stand out when it launched at $409. But now, at this price, it's a great CPU for gaming and productivity.
Intel Core i7-13700KF CPU: now $335 at Newegg (was $429)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Core i7-13700F. This is a 16-core processor (8 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores) with a max turbo operating frequency of 5.4 GHz. The "F" designation in its name lets us know that this processor comes sans integrated graphics.
If you're after a higher-end CPU, Intel's i9-13900KF is on sale for a 16% discount (now just $501). In testing with its twin brother, the 13900K, we found its performance to be basically identical to the much more expensive i9-14900K, both in gaming and content creation tasks.
This is because both chips feature the same core configuration, with the only difference being a minute 200MHz higher turbo clock for the 14th-Gen parts. If you really need integrated graphics, Intel's Core i9-13900K is also on sale but is only discounted by 13% for $546. But, if you're spending $500+ on the CPU, chances are that you also have a discrete GPU.
Intel Core i9-13900KF: now $501 at Amazon (was $589)
The 13900KF is one of Intel's most powerful 13th-Gen chips, featuring 8 p-cores, 16 e-cores, and a maximum turbo frequency just shy of 6GHz.
Overall, Intel's 14th-Gen chips might look cool with their shiny new model names, but they don't really perform any better than their 13th-Gen predecessors (with the exception of the 14700K and its four extra E-cores). As a result, if you are looking for a CPU upgrade or a new CPU for your shiny new gaming/productivity machine, Intel's 13th-Gen K-series CPUs are the better choice, offering killer bang-for-buck performance this holiday season.
— Aaron Klotz
AMD's potent 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X CPU Falls to $289, an All-Time Low
AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X might be a last-gen chip, but its 12 cores and 24 threads still deliver potent performance in a range of workloads, particularly in productivity applications, and its 50% discount for Cyber Monday makes it even more appealing, bringing this powerful chip down to a mere $289.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-Core Processor: now $289.00 at Amazon (was $339.99)
This previous generation Zen 3 socket AM4 processor sports a 12-core/24-thread configuration running at up to 4.8GHz. It's at an all-time low and represents an excellent pick for gaming and productivity applications.
The Ryzen 9 5900X is a great upgrade for an AM4 system, providing a huge jump over many of the prior-gen Ryzen 1000, 2000, and 3000 models. You can drop this chip in any AM4 motherboard, even those stretching back to 2017, that has a newer BIOS that will support the chip. You'll want to make sure that the board has the requisite power delivery for this class of chip, though.
Sure, the Ryzen 9 5900X isn't as fast in gaming as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D model, but it has four more cores for the same price as the X3D model and offers a more balanced profile — the X3D chips offer elite-class gaming performance but suffer from lower performance in productivity work.
— Paul Alcorn
This Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Has Long Battery Life, a New Low Price
When I reviewed the HP Victus 16 earlier this year, I raved about the gaming laptop's design, its excellent battery life, and its bright display. The biggest downer with the laptop was its price, which was hundreds more than similarly-performing competitors. Well, that big flaw has now been rectified for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The same Victus 16 configuration we reviewed at $1,449 is now just $979 direct from HP.
The Victus 16, as its name implies, features a 16-inch IPS display with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) 144Hz panel. An Intel Core i7-13700H processor powers the laptop, while a discrete GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of RAM handles gaming duties. You'll find 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory (two 8GB sticks) and a 1TB SSD.
HP Victus 16 (Core i7, RTX 4050) Gaming Laptop: now $979 at HP (was $1,449)
This budget gaming laptop features a strong Core i7-13700H processor, a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's among the best entry-level systems you can get at this price.
You'll find a mix of USB-A and USB-C ports for connectivity along with GbE. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 radios. And in an excellent addition for a laptop at this price point, HP configures the Victus 16 with a 1080p webcam and a physical privacy shutter.
But perhaps the biggest surprise with the Victus 16 was its 83 WHr battery, which was a real endurance champion in our tests. The Victus 16 lasted for just over seven hours in our battery test. The next closest competitor was the Acer Nitro 5, which gave up the ghost after five and a half hours.
I concluded my review by writing that the Victus 16, "is right in line regarding gaming performance relative to the competition. It has a bright display, good build quality and a business-like exterior. In addition, its battery life blows away the competition at just over seven hours. If you can find the laptop on sale, it's worth considering for those seeking a budget 1080p gaming rig."
With a new low price of $979, we can honestly say that now is the time to buy this stellar budget gaming laptop.
--Brandon Hill
Give your graphics card the support it desperately needs, for less than $5
Your high-end, heavy graphics card does a lot for you: delivering triple-digit frame rates so you can stomp your opponents in Counter-Strike 2; rendering Cyberpunk 2077 in all its glorious path-traced glory; maybe it even made you some money during the heyday of cryptomining. But now it needs a little support from you (and Joyjom). And that support can cost as little as $4.79.
Joyjom GPU Support Bracket: now $4.79 on Amazon, was $6
This aluminum anti-sag GPU support has a magnet in its base, a rubber pad up top to protect your shroud from scratches, and can be adjusted between 2.83 and 4.61 inches. Hasn't your graphics card suffered enough?
Sure, you could spend $30 or more and get something with pretty RGB and glass, like Cooler Master's ARGB GPU Support Bracket. But for less than $5, you can give your graphics-rendering friend all the help it needs to stay perfectly horizontal (while also taking the stress off your precious x16 slot).
I ordered one to support my elderly GTX 1080 Ti – won't you? If this isn't worth a bit less than you probably spent on your coffee yesterday, you don't deserve to call yourself a PC enthusiast.
-- Matt Safford