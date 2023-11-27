This CyberPower RTX 4060 Gaming PC is down to $850 for Cyber Monday

While it can be a thrill if you get great deals on a CPU, GPU, and the rest of your components during Cyber Monday and the holiday deals season, there's something to be said for getting them all built together if they come at the right price. Over at Amazon, there's a CyberPower Gamer Master pre-built for $849.99 with a solid mix of components for the price.

CyberPower Gamer Master PC: now $849.99 at Amazon (was $999.99)

This PC boasts an Nvidia RTX 4060, AMD Ryzen 5 7600, 16GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD.

The CyberPower PC features the latest-gen, AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, making for a strong mid-range gaming PC. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD. That 500GB SSD might be a good spot to improve with your savings: 1TB would make for a way roomier game drive considering how big major video game install sizes have gotten these days. (We also don't know how many M.2 slots the motherboard has, so you may only have room for a second drive or even have to replace the first drive altogether). Check out the best Cyber Monday SSD deals.



CyberPower isn't listing all of the specifics. For instance, we don't know which brand GPU you'll get. The motherboard is listed as using the A620 chipset, and while it won't have all of the fanciest bells and whistles, we do know the system has Wi-Fi.



The PC comes in CyberPower's own Onyxia II case with a tempered glass side panel, all the better to show off any RGB effects you choose to utilize. If you don't have a mouse and keyboard, the system ships with peripherals. I doubt they're amazing, but at least it's something to get started with.



Connectivity includes six USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet jack, and dedicated headphone and microphone jacks.

