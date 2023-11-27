Why Cyber Monday Might Be Your Last Chance for Years to Get a Great SSD Deal

For the past few years, falling solid-state drive (SSD) prices have been one of the few bright spots for PC component consumers (or PS5 upgraders ) looking for a sweet deal. As capacities increased and faster PCIe 4.0 (and then PCIe 5.0) drives became readily available, the best SSDs steadily became more and more affordable. And then in early 2023, prices basically fell off a cliff, dropping 15-30% in the first few months and another 25% in the three months after that. The middle months of this year have literally been the best time to buy an SSD ever.



But as nice as that kind of price dropoff is for consumers, it's terrible for companies who have to saddle the massive costs of the equipment and fabs required to make SSDs. So throughout the year, we've seen Samsung , Micron , and Kioxia (formerly Toshiba) cut production of the NAND flash that SSDs are built around. And Western Digital and Kioxia attempted a merger that, when it fell apart , saw WD announce plans to split its hard drive and SSD divisions into two companies – a surprising move given WD only solidified itself as a major player in SSDs when it bought SanDisk in 2016 . Clearly, things aren't great in the memory business, with multiple players reporting losses and Samsung profits tanking 95% earlier this year.



But mid-way through, analysts started predicting price increases for SSDs , and soon after SK Hynix predicted a rebound due to AI server demand. Then reports of revenue increases from industry players like Adata and Phison were reported , followed earlier this month by word from memory controller maker Phison (also owners of Nextorage) that the materials for SSDs are in such short supply that it has to pre-pay its suppliers. Phison is predicting a memory shortage.



Of course, limited supply, combined with even the suggestion of increased demand, is going to affect prices. And in recent weeks, prices have seemingly already ticked up on many drives. As you can see on our daily updated SSD Price Index page, most drives have been selling for above their lowest levels. Anecdotally, the 4TB Team Group MP34 SSD I bought earlier this year for about $150 is back down to $152 at Newegg. For those who need a lot of storage that's much faster than even a SATA hard drive, it's a heck of a deal.

4TB Team Group MP34: was $199, now $151.99 at Newegg

A mid-range PCIe 3.0 drive, the MP34 has DRAM, SLC cache, and is rated to read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and writes of 2,900 MB/s.

At least some of these price bumps were likely the typical increases seen before major deal events like Black Friday / Cyber Monday. The 4TB WD Black SN850X is currently at its all-time low price. And the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro is also at an all-time low.

WD Black SN850X (2TB) SSD: now $114 at WD (was $149)

2TB of fast storage for $89 represents the best of both worlds. Low price and high capacity storage. The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Samsung 990 Pro (2TB) SSD: now $119 at Best Buy (was $159)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

And many Nextorage drives are currently at all-time lows, like the 2TB PCIe 4.0 model that's now down to $98. And if you want the drive for a PS5, the version with a heatsink is just $3 more.

2TB Nextorage SSD: was $249, now $97 at Newegg

As a top-tier PCIe 4.0 SSD, this drive boasts reads of up to 7,300 MB/s and writes of 6,900 MB/s.