SSD Price Index: Cheapest Price on 1TB, 2TB and 4TB Models

published

Updated daily, this list shows the lowest US and UK prices on major SSD models.

Lowest Prices on SSDs
Jump to:

You can almost always use more or faster SSD storage. Whether that's upgrading from a PCIe 3.0 drive to a faster, PCIe 4 or 5 boot drive or adding on a second, 2TB disk for data storage, you want to get the lowest SSD Price possible. 

The price of SSDs changes rapidly, due to both sales and fluctuations in NAND Flash prices. Today, that Samsung 990 Pro 4TB you've been craving might be $299 but tomorrow it might be $229. Or one store may have it for $50 less than another.

We maintain a list of the best SSDs to help you decide which models and capacities might be right for you. Below, we have a comprehensive list of the leading 4TB, 2TB and 1TB models and the lowest prices you can find for each today in the U.S. and UK. This page is updated each week day so check back often.

Note that, since we there are hundreds if not thousands of SKUs, we have chosen to focus on the major makes and models here: Samsung, WD, Crucial, Solidigm, SK hynix and others. We're also covering only NVMe drives, not SATA.

Lowest SSD Prices by Capacity and Model 

PCIe 5 SSDs: Lowest Prices

The very latest in SSD tech, PCIe Gen 5 SSDs offer the most bandwidth available as long as your motherboard or device supports it. With blazing sequential speeds of up to 12,400 MBps, these drives are almost creeping up on double the speed of PCIe Gen 4 drives. You'll pay a hefty premium for these but you'll get top-notch speed. Note that we've grouped all PCIe 5 capacities together in one table.

Lowest Price Gen 5 SSD

SSD ModelBest US PriceBest UK PricePCIe GenLowest-Ever U.S. PriceLowest-Ever UK Price
Corsair MP700 1TB$149£1445$149£144
Corsair MP700 2TB$260£2495$239£239
Crucial T700 1TB$159£1685$134£162
Crucial T700 2TB$259£2655$242£265
Crucial T700 4TB$389£4035$389£330
Gigabyte Aorus 12000 2TB$278£2645$264£264
MSI Spatium M570 2TB $269£2805$269£269

4TB SSDs: Lowest Prices

Lowest Prices on SSDs 4TB

Below are all the PCIe 4 and 3 drives in 4TB capacity. Usually you'll pay a premium for 4TB capacity, but it's a great size, particularly if you're planning for this to be your one and only drive. With 4TB, you can fit a ton of games, video clips and even virtual machines or AI models on your system.

SSD ModelBest US PriceBest UK PricePCIe GenLowest-Ever U.S. PriceLowest-Ever UK Price
Corsair MP600 CORE XT$189£1884$159£163
Crucial P3$159£1553$159£155
Crucial P3 Plus$179£1944$176£164
Kingston Fury Renegade$395£2694$355£269
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus$349£3244$349£319
Samsung 990 Pro$279£2714$279£271
Seagate FireCuda 530$363£2774$312£258
Silicon Power UD90$175N/A4$158N/A
TeamGroup MP34$149£1843$146£182
WD Black SN750$525£3483$533£348
WD Black SN850X$259£2694$229£232

2TB SSDs: Lowest Prices

Lowest Prices on SSDs 2TB Capacity

The sweet spot in price and capacity for a lot of consumers, 2TB SSD drives have enough storage for most  applications and games and come at a more affordable price point. Some of our personal favorites include the Samsung 990 Pro and Western Digital SN850X, because they are standout Gen 4 2TB SSDs. 

SSD ModelBest US PriceBest UK PricePCIe GenLowest-Ever U.S. PriceLowest-Ever UK Price
Corsair MP600 CORE XT$99£864$79£78
Crucial P3$79£693$74£69
Crucial P3 Plus$89£794$74£77
Crucial P5 Plus$97£864$87£89
Intel 670p$69£833$62£69
Kingston Fury Renegade$135£1074$130£106
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus$129£1194$129£119
Samsung 970 Evo Plus$119£1043$74£73
Samsung 980 Pro$129£1094$99£109
Samsung 990 Pro$129£1494$126£110
Seagate FireCuda 530$149£1174$130£106
Silicon Power UD90$77N/A4$75N/A
SK Hynix Platinum P41$104£1064$104£150
Solidigm P41 Plus$112£794$62£69
Solidigm P44 Pro$129£1324$99£90
TeamGroup MP33$70£783$65£79
TeamGroup MP34$77£853$69£93
WD Black SN750$198£1993$198£170
WD Black SN770$84£844$82£84
WD Black SN850$199£2504$189£232
WD Black SN850X$99£1084$89£108
WD Blue SN570$94£813$84£75

1TB SSDs: Lowest Prices

Lowest Prices on SSDs 1TB

While you can pick up a 512 or 256GB SSD in a pinch, 1TB is the minimum capacity you should have on a computing device these days. If you're not doing a ton of gaming, media editing or local AI modeling, you can definitely get by with a 1TB SSD as your boot drive.

If you're using a desktop and have an open NVMe slot, you may also want to buy a 1TB SSD as a D drive you can use to supplement the storage on your boot device.  These days you can get a decent 1TB SSD for less than $50.

Lowest Price on 1TB Capacity SSDs
SSD ModelBest US PriceBest UK PricePCIe Gen
Samsung 990 Pro$79£894
Samsung 980 Pro$49£714
WD Black SN850X$59£624
WD Black SN850$68£1084
WD Black SN770$59£414
Crucial P5 Plus$53£474
Crucial P3 Plus$44£404
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus$79£744
Solidigm P44 Pro$49£794
Solidigm P41 Plus$34£474
Corsair MP600 CORE XT$56£494
SK Hynix Platinum P41$71N/A4
Kingston Fury Renegade$73£624
Silicon Power UD90$45£904
Seagate FireCuda 530$73£554
Samsung 980$59£693
Samsung 970 Evo Plus$69£573
Crucial P3$42£363
WD Black SN750$104£1193
WD Blue SN570$46£423
TeamGroup MP34$46£543
TeamGroup MP33$39£583
Intel 670p$39£503

These are the lowest prices we could find in the U.S. and UK on major SSD models. But if you're in the market for a processor or graphics card, you can also check out our CPU price index or GPU price index.

