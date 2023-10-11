SSD Price Index: Cheapest Price on 1TB, 2TB and 4TB Models

You can almost always use more or faster SSD storage. Whether that's upgrading from a PCIe 3.0 drive to a faster, PCIe 4 or 5 boot drive or adding on a second, 2TB disk for data storage, you want to get the lowest SSD Price possible.

The price of SSDs changes rapidly, due to both sales and fluctuations in NAND Flash prices. Today, that Samsung 990 Pro 4TB you've been craving might be $299 but tomorrow it might be $229. Or one store may have it for $50 less than another.

We maintain a list of the best SSDs to help you decide which models and capacities might be right for you. Below, we have a comprehensive list of the leading 4TB, 2TB and 1TB models and the lowest prices you can find for each today in the U.S. and UK. This page is updated each week day so check back often.

Note that, since we there are hundreds if not thousands of SKUs, we have chosen to focus on the major makes and models here: Samsung, WD, Crucial, Solidigm, SK hynix and others. We're also covering only NVMe drives, not SATA.

Lowest SSD Prices by Capacity and Model

PCIe 5 SSDs: Lowest Prices

The very latest in SSD tech, PCIe Gen 5 SSDs offer the most bandwidth available as long as your motherboard or device supports it. With blazing sequential speeds of up to 12,400 MBps, these drives are almost creeping up on double the speed of PCIe Gen 4 drives. You'll pay a hefty premium for these but you'll get top-notch speed. Note that we've grouped all PCIe 5 capacities together in one table.

(Image credit: Future/Gigabyte)

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Model Best US Price Best UK Price PCIe Gen Lowest-Ever U.S. Price Lowest-Ever UK Price Corsair MP700 1TB $149 £144 5 $149 £144 Corsair MP700 2TB $260 £249 5 $239 £239 Crucial T700 1TB $159 £168 5 $134 £162 Crucial T700 2TB $259 £265 5 $242 £265 Crucial T700 4TB $389 £403 5 $389 £330 Gigabyte Aorus 12000 2TB $278 £264 5 $264 £264 MSI Spatium M570 2TB $269 £280 5 $269 £269

4TB SSDs: Lowest Prices

(Image credit: Future/Silicon Power)

Below are all the PCIe 4 and 3 drives in 4TB capacity. Usually you'll pay a premium for 4TB capacity, but it's a great size, particularly if you're planning for this to be your one and only drive. With 4TB, you can fit a ton of games, video clips and even virtual machines or AI models on your system.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Model Best US Price Best UK Price PCIe Gen Lowest-Ever U.S. Price Lowest-Ever UK Price Corsair MP600 CORE XT $189 £188 4 $159 £163 Crucial P3 $159 £155 3 $159 £155 Crucial P3 Plus $179 £194 4 $176 £164 Kingston Fury Renegade $395 £269 4 $355 £269 Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus $349 £324 4 $349 £319 Samsung 990 Pro $279 £271 4 $279 £271 Seagate FireCuda 530 $363 £277 4 $312 £258 Silicon Power UD90 $175 N/A 4 $158 N/A TeamGroup MP34 $149 £184 3 $146 £182 WD Black SN750 $525 £348 3 $533 £348 WD Black SN850X $259 £269 4 $229 £232

2TB SSDs: Lowest Prices

(Image credit: Future/Samsung)

The sweet spot in price and capacity for a lot of consumers, 2TB SSD drives have enough storage for most applications and games and come at a more affordable price point. Some of our personal favorites include the Samsung 990 Pro and Western Digital SN850X, because they are standout Gen 4 2TB SSDs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Model Best US Price Best UK Price PCIe Gen Lowest-Ever U.S. Price Lowest-Ever UK Price Corsair MP600 CORE XT $99 £86 4 $79 £78 Crucial P3 $79 £69 3 $74 £69 Crucial P3 Plus $89 £79 4 $74 £77 Crucial P5 Plus $97 £86 4 $87 £89 Intel 670p $69 £83 3 $62 £69 Kingston Fury Renegade $135 £107 4 $130 £106 Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus $129 £119 4 $129 £119 Samsung 970 Evo Plus $119 £104 3 $74 £73 Samsung 980 Pro $129 £109 4 $99 £109 Samsung 990 Pro $129 £149 4 $126 £110 Seagate FireCuda 530 $149 £117 4 $130 £106 Silicon Power UD90 $77 N/A 4 $75 N/A SK Hynix Platinum P41 $104 £106 4 $104 £150 Solidigm P41 Plus $112 £79 4 $62 £69 Solidigm P44 Pro $129 £132 4 $99 £90 TeamGroup MP33 $70 £78 3 $65 £79 TeamGroup MP34 $77 £85 3 $69 £93 WD Black SN750 $198 £199 3 $198 £170 WD Black SN770 $84 £84 4 $82 £84 WD Black SN850 $199 £250 4 $189 £232 WD Black SN850X $99 £108 4 $89 £108 WD Blue SN570 $94 £81 3 $84 £75

1TB SSDs: Lowest Prices

(Image credit: Future/Sabrent)

While you can pick up a 512 or 256GB SSD in a pinch, 1TB is the minimum capacity you should have on a computing device these days. If you're not doing a ton of gaming, media editing or local AI modeling, you can definitely get by with a 1TB SSD as your boot drive.

If you're using a desktop and have an open NVMe slot, you may also want to buy a 1TB SSD as a D drive you can use to supplement the storage on your boot device. These days you can get a decent 1TB SSD for less than $50.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lowest Price on 1TB Capacity SSDs SSD Model Best US Price Best UK Price PCIe Gen Samsung 990 Pro $79 £89 4 Samsung 980 Pro $49 £71 4 WD Black SN850X $59 £62 4 WD Black SN850 $68 £108 4 WD Black SN770 $59 £41 4 Crucial P5 Plus $53 £47 4 Crucial P3 Plus $44 £40 4 Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus $79 £74 4 Solidigm P44 Pro $49 £79 4 Solidigm P41 Plus $34 £47 4 Corsair MP600 CORE XT $56 £49 4 SK Hynix Platinum P41 $71 N/A 4 Kingston Fury Renegade $73 £62 4 Silicon Power UD90 $45 £90 4 Seagate FireCuda 530 $73 £55 4 Samsung 980 $59 £69 3 Samsung 970 Evo Plus $69 £57 3 Crucial P3 $42 £36 3 WD Black SN750 $104 £119 3 WD Blue SN570 $46 £42 3 TeamGroup MP34 $46 £54 3 TeamGroup MP33 $39 £58 3 Intel 670p $39 £50 3

These are the lowest prices we could find in the U.S. and UK on major SSD models. But if you're in the market for a processor or graphics card, you can also check out our CPU price index or GPU price index.