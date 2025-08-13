Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro SSD tumbles to lowest-ever price — our top SSD pick returns to a low price not seen since October 2024

Just hours after the Samsung 9100 SSD dropped to some excellent all-time low prices, there's now an equally mouth-watering deal on the excellent Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB, which is now just $279.99 at Amazon. That's a 27% discount of over $100, and a return to the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model, last spotted in October.

Despite having been around for a couple of years, the 990 Pro still sits proudly atop our best SSDs for 2025 guide, thanks to its excellent PCIe 4.0 speeds (the fastest we've ever tested to date), and its consistent, efficient, cool running.

It might not have the same zip as the 9100 Pro in the benchmarks, but that's why it's considerably cheaper. Make no mistake, though, with on-paper speeds of up to 7,450 MBps sequential reads and 6900 MBps writes, the 990 Pro is no slouch. Better yet, this version comes with a heatsink for cooling, and it is actually cheaper than the version without a heatsink by $15.

The SSD market has seen a staunch cost increase over recent years. Depressingly, many of the cheapest prices we've seen on devices like the 990 Pro haven't been touched since mid-2023, when you could score the base model 1TB 990 Pro for a paltry $59.99. That's what makes this return to last year's October low all the more enticing.

We've tested every SSD on the market to come up with benchmark figures so you can see the performance of these devices. Below are the scores taken from our Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB test. As mentioned, this is a newer, snappier drive that sits atop our benchmarks by some distance. However, the still-excellent Samsung 990 Pro 4TB listed here still outshines many competitors on the market, only falling behind the 9100 and the blistering Crucial T-series models.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As mentioned, this isn't the absolute fastest drive on the market right now, but it's still one of the absolute best all-round, especially at this cheapest-ever price. It would make the perfect expansion drive for an existing build, the foundation drive of a new build, or a sneaky upgrade to your PS5's onboard storage.

