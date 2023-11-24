I've looked at all the GPU prices this Black Friday, and most of the 'real' deals are on Intel Arc graphics cards

If you're looking for a great deal on a new graphics card for Black Friday, you're not alone. Because who wouldn't want a GPU upgrade at a discount? The problem is that determining which GPUs are true deals and which are simply slight discounts can be tricky. Lots of places list original MSRPs that are, frankly, fantasy land in the current climate. There are other cards, like the banned-in-China RTX 4090, where prices are heading in the wrong direction and aren't likely to change any time soon.



I've got data from earlier this month, before most of the "deals" started showing up. I've compared current prices to former prices to help sift the real discounts from the pretenders. Of course, even some of these prices are merely matching the best former prices, but that's better than costing more today than a GPU did two months back.



I've found that, outside of a couple of exceptions from AMD, the best deals right now are all on Intel Arc GPUs. And that's a bit of a shame, because even though Intel's Arc drivers have improved a lot over the past year, and the prices are quite good, it also means the best you can hope for is somewhere around midrange GPU performance ... from the RTX 30-series and RX 6000-series. Intel's fastest Arc A770 16GB is now at an all-time low of $249, but it's not going to compete with an RTX 4060 — on performance, features, or power use.



Here's a table, with purchase links to the lowest prices I could find at the time of writing, looking at all the current and previous-generation graphics cards. Check our GPU price index for potentially lower prices, as that will get updated far more frequently.

Acer Arc A770 16GB: now $249.99 at Newegg (was $379.99)

Intel's fastest GPU is the Arc A770, and the Acer card comes with 16GB of VRAM, giving it plenty of capacity for textures or AI LLMs.

Sparkle Arc A750: now $179.99 at Newegg (was $219.99)

The mainstream Arc A750 competes with the RTX 3060 and now costs well under $200, while providing good 1080p gaming performance.

If you check the price change column, you'll quickly see why I say the Intel GPUs have the best discounts. Every Arc GPU has dropped to match or beat its previous all-time low. We've seen the A750 at $179 before and the A380 at $99 before, but everything else represents a new record. Compared to just three weeks ago, each GPU also saw a double-digit percentage drop.



Outside of Intel, there are a few noteworthy sales on AMD and Nvidia cards — far more of the former than the latter. The RX 7600 at $239 is the lowest we've seen, though you're still basically getting RX 6650 XT levels of performance (except in Stable Diffusion, where the RDNA 3 architecture has improved quite substantially). RX 7900 XT has also dropped 6%, about the only other noteworthy 7000-series sale. Otherwise, some RX 6000-series parts have dropped a bit, with one big exception: The RX 6700 10GB is at an all-time low of $229, and about $50 lower than the previous best price on that card. (Update: it's sold out now!)



For Nvidia, only three GPUs show more than token discounts, and a few even went up in price — including an 8% increase on the RTX 4090, which is mostly selling at over $2,000 now. The RTX 4070 TI can be had for $714, the lowest we've seen for that GPU. The RTX 4060 Ti costs $344, which is also a 7% decrease from earlier in the month (but not quite as good as the $329 we saw earlier in the week). Finally, the RTX 2060 — yes, the nearly three-year-old card that only has 6GB of VRAM — is down to just $179. You'd be better off with an AMD RX 6600 in most cases, but if you want access to DLSS upscaling, it's at least generally faster than the RTX 3050, and it's a way better option than the now-overprices GTX 16-series cards.



It's also worth mentioning that the RTX 30-series is basically dead now. Anything above the RTX 3070 Ti has stupidly high pricing, and you'd be better off getting a 40-series part, and even the lower 30-series parts have been supplanted. The 4060 TI might not be our favorite GPU, with just 8GB of memory and a 128-bit interface, but it does slightly outpace the RTX 3070, costs less, and is far more efficient. Note also that the RTX 4070 basically matches the RTX 3080 10GB in performance, again while using far less power, which is why no one should be buying the upper tier 30-series GPUs these days — though you could always check eBay prices if you're willing to consider purchasing a used graphics card.