This MSI RTX 4060 Ti costs just $329 for Black Friday, which actually makes it a good deal

The Black Friday deals are here, including plenty of Black Friday graphics card deals. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this will likely be as good as it gets for the next several months. Take the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, which launched at $399 back in May. We didn't love the card at launch, but a good price cut goes a long way in improving opinions.



Right now, the MSI RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X can be had for $329, after a $30 mail-in rebate. Yeah, we don't love mail-in rebates, but if you're already in the market for a new card, potentially shaving another 9% off the price isn't a bad idea. You still have to live with the 8GB VRAM and 128-bit memory interface, but you get all of the latest Ada Lovelace architecture upgrades like Frame Generation and excellent efficiency.

MSI RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Ventus 3X: now $329 at Newegg (was $399)

Performance of the RTX 4060 Ti offers all the latest Nvidia architectural upgrades and features like DLSS Frame Generation, with performance only slightly behind the RX 7700 XT for $100 less.

Overall performance looks a lot like AMD's RX 6750 XT in rasterization games, but the 4060 Ti ends up nearly 50% faster in ray tracing games — and that's without factoring in any form of DLSS. It's also slightly faster than the previous generation RTX 3070, but slightly below the RTX 3070 Ti, at least if you don't count Frame Generation.



The RTX 4060 Ti also comes with excellent power efficiency. That won't make games run faster, but it does mean less power, heat, and noise from your PC. Across our gaming test suite, even at higher resolutions, the RTX 4060 Ti only averaged around 145W of power use.



AMD's competing RX 7700 XT may be slightly faster — up to 20% faster in rasterization games, though it's 10% slower in ray tracing performance — but it also uses 235W of power on average. That's a big jump, not to mention the $100 difference in price based on the current 4060 Ti sale.