The US government banned Nvidia's fastest gaming GPU from China — chipmaker pulls RTX 4090 listings due to AI concerns, but leaves RTX 6000 Ada

News
By Anton Shilov
published

It seems unlikely that old RTX 6000 Ada stock remains.

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia's Chinese website continues to list workstation-grade RTX 6000 Ada solutions. The RTX 6000 Ada is the company's most powerful graphic card and is subject to export restrictions to China (and some other countries) according to the latest U.S. trade rules. In fact, with a compact blower cooler and 48 GB of memory, RTX 6000 Ada is a very good fit for artificial intelligence training. In contrast, VideoCardz noticed Nvidia and its partners no longer sell the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card in China, and the company has removed any mention of the consumer product from its Chinese website. 

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 — one of the best graphics cards around — is based on the AD102 graphics processing unit and has a total processing performance score of 5,280 (based on its FP8 Tensor FLOPS performance of 660 TFLOPS), which makes it an export-licensable item (as its TPP is higher than 4,800). To ship GeForce RTX 4090 products to China, Nvidia and its partners now have to obtain an export license from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Such license applications are reviewed with a presumption of denial, so it looks like Nvidia would rather not sell its GeForce RTX 4090 in China.

With the above in mind, it is strange that the company continues to offer its RTX 6000 Ada Generation graphics board for professionals in China. This solution features the AD102 graphics processing unit with 18,176 CUDA cores enabled, so its total processing performance score is 5,828 (based on its 728.5 FP8 TFLOPS performance without sparsity). In fact, this graphics card carries 48 GB of memory, so it is actually a better fit for AI training and inference than the consumer-oriented GeForce RTX 4090.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
GPURTX 6000 Ada GenerationGeForce RTX 4090
Architecture | GPUAda Lovelace | AD102Ada Lovelace | AD102
Memory48 GB GDDR6 w/ ECC24 GB GDDR6X
Total Processing Power (FP16/BF16)5,8285,280
Performance Density9.578.66
Memory Bandwidth960 GB/s1008 GB/s
CUDA Cores18,17616,384
INT8 I FP8 Tensor728.5 I 1457 TFLOPS660 I 1320 TFLOPS
BF16 I FP16 Tensor91.06 TFLOPS82.58 TFLOPS
FP3291.06 TFLOPS82.58 TFLOPS
FP641423 GFLOPS1290 GFLOPS
RT CoreYesYes
L2 Cache96 MB72 MB
Power300W450W
Form Factor2-slot FHFL 3.5-slot
InterfacePCle Gen4 x16: 64 GB/sPCle Gen4 x16: 64 GB/s

What is perhaps more important is that Nvidia's RTX 6000 Ada Generation comes with a compact blower cooling system, which makes it easy to use in data center environments and which makes it useful both for AI training / inference jobs as well as high-performance computing, as it supports FP64 without constraints.  

It is unclear why Nvidia still lists its RTX 6000 Ada Generation graphics card on its Chinese website. Perhaps, the company intends to apply for an export license to keep selling this $6,800 product in the People's Republic, or maybe the company's partners have plenty of those cards in China already and therefore will be able to continue selling stock for some time.

(Image credit: U.S. Department of Commerce)
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

See more GPUs News