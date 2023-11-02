eBay Historical GPU Prices 2023: November 2023 Update

We've been tracking GPU prices on all the best graphics cards and the latest additions to our GPU benchmarks hierarchy for the past couple of years. To do this, we scrape eBay's sales data to get details on what sort of prices people are paying for (typically used) GPUs — if you're only interested in retail prices on current generation hardware, check our GPU price index.



We provide monthly (-ish) updates on eBay's prices for the latest generation Nvidia Ada Lovelace, AMD RDNA 3, and Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs, as well as previous generation Nvidia Ampere, Turing, AMD RDNA 2, and RDNA graphics cards. Depending on the month, we provide an analysis of the latest trends in pricing.



The past few months have seen a bit of up and down movement, as we head into the holiday season. Some of the fluctuations may be due to a potentially limited supply of Nvidia's top RTX 4090. At the same time, we're also seeing a lot of "too good to be true" prices on some of the fastest cards. Beware of what you're buying, in other words, and look for signs of scamming: If you see a price that's less than half the going rate we list here, it's probably not real.



There haven't been any new GPU launches since last month's Arc A580. Not surprisingly, there aren't any eBay sales of that particular GPU — scalpers aren't trying to turn a profit on a near-budget GPU that's perhaps already overpriced. The RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT have started to show up in limited quantities, though only GPUs that have sold at least 50 units in a month have any real significance.



We're in November now — all hail the Black Friday GPU madness — so our last full month of data comes from October. We filter the sold listings on eBay, doing our best to remove junk listings (e.g. box only, image of card, bundles, broken cards, etc.) to collect average prices. Some people pay quite a bit more while others pay substantially less, but the month to month trends are the primary focus.

Most of the Nvidia RTX 40-series parts show a downward trend, but the RTX 4090 price has spiked upward by 6%. Again, there seem to be a lot of what I would classify as fake listings, which I eliminated from the pricing trends — it's difficult to imagine anyone selling a functional 4090 for under $800, basically. The RTX 4070 Ti prices also seem a bit suspect, though certainly we agree that the $799 MSRP is too high so it's a bit more believable. All of Nvidia's RTX 30-series cards meanwhile slow a slight downward trend, which is what we would expect.



AMD's RX 7000-series parts are mostly flat, unless you want to include the single data point for the RX 7700 XT. The RX 6000-series GPUs meanwhile continue to drop, sometimes by a large percentage. As with some of the Nvidia GPUs, we're a bit skeptical that prices on certain models have falling by nearly 20% in a single month. At the same time, the new RX 7800 XT basically matches the RX 6900 XT in performance, has a $549 MSRP, and uses less power. It also has some new features, so we wouldn't pay more than $500 for a previous generation AMD card at this point and that could be reflected in the eBay prices.



Intel's Arc GPUs meanwhile have only sold in very limited quantities on eBay. The A750 is the most popular, for good reason, with an average price of just $165. It generally competes with the Nvidia RTX 3060 and AMD RX 6600 XT in performance, with similar pricing to the AMD card.

The next older generation of AMD and Nvidia GPUs continue to drop as well, and games like Alan Wake 2 suggest a lot of people may start looking at potential upgrades. Even the RTX 2080 Ti only managed a playable 69 fps at 1080p medium, with DLSS Quality upscaling. Turn on ray tracing and it dropped to just 35 fps, and only 21 fps with path tracing. Yikes! Not that newer cards were all massively better, but the 4070 managed a playable 43 fps with path tracing at least (and that's without Frame Generation).



There are a few curious fluctuations in monthly pricing on these older graphics cards, like the RX 5600 XT and GTX 1650 GDDR5 both increasing in price by over 10%. It's difficult to come up with good reasons for buying that level of hardware at anything above $100 or more, but there appear to be a decent number of people willing to do just that.



The best overall value, assuming you don't care about ray tracing or DLSS, continues to be the RX 5700 XT at just $116. In most games (i.e. games that aren't Alan Wake 2), it will still average over 70 fps at 1080p ultra, roughly matching the RX 6600 XT for $50 less. That's of course assuming you're willing to risk a used GPU that would have been around during the heyday of GPU mining in 2020–2022.