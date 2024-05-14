AMD launches Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F — budget Zen 4 CPUs without the RDNA 3 integrated graphics

AMD has officially released the Ryzen 8000 F-series processors, including the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F. The chipmaker had silently launched the duo of Zen 4 chips in China; however, according to leaked slides from hardware detective momomo_us, they're now available worldwide.
The Ryzen 8000 F-series processors leverage AMD's existing Phoenix APU silicon, which comes directly from TSMC's 4nm oven. The chips still feature Zen 4 execution cores but lack the integrated RDNA 3 graphics engine that's present in the Ryzen 8000G counterparts. The approach is analogous to what Intel does with its F-series models, fusing off the iGPU to offer cheaper models to attack lower price points. Therefore, you must pair the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F with a discrete graphics card. In addition to the iGPU snip, AMD disabled the Ryzen AI NPU on one of the two models. Therefore, only the Ryzen 7 8700F still has the NPU intact, which offers 16 TOPS of AI performance.
The core and cache configuration on the Ryzen 8000 F-series chips remain unaltered compared to the G-series parts. The Ryzen 7 8700F has the same octa-core, 16-thread configuration with 16MB of L3 cache as the Ryzen 7 8700G, whereas the Ryzen 5 8400F shares a hexa-core, 16-thread layout with 16MB of L3 cache like the Ryzen 5 8600G. The Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F are still 65W processors and come with AMD's Wraith Stealth CPU cooler.
AMD Ryzen 8000 F-series Processor Specifications
|CPU
|Architecture
|Price
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost Clock (MHz)
|TDP (W)
|L2 Cache (MB)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|GPU / Cores
|GPU Frequency (MHz)
|Ryzen 7 8700G
|Zen 4
|$329
|8 / 16
|4.2 / 5.1
|65
|8
|16
|Radeon 780M / 12 CUs
|2,900
|Ryzen 7 8700F
|Zen 4
|$299
|8 / 16
|4.1 / 5.0
|65
|8
|16
|N/A
|N/A
|Ryzen 5 8600G
|Zen 4
|$229
|6 / 12
|4.3 / 5.0
|65
|6
|16
|Radeon 760M / 8 CUs
|2,800
|Ryzen 5 8400F
|Zen 4
|$189
|6 / 12
|4.2 / 4.7
|65
|6
|16
|N/A
|N/A
Besides the absence of an iGPU, the difference in clock speeds sets the F-series apart from the G-series. The Ryzen 7 8700F has a 100 MHz lower base and boost clock than the Ryzen 7 8700G. The Ryzen 5 8400F also clocks 100 MHz less than the Ryzen 5 8600G. However, there's a big gap regarding the boost clocks as the Ryzen 5 8400F exhibits a 300 MHz slower boost.
It's a little surprising that the F-series chips have lower clock speeds. Considering that the iGPU is disabled in these SKUs, there should be enough headroom for equivalent or higher clocks. The Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F are likely employing subpar silicon that doesn't comply with the requirements for the higher-tier levels. Silicon recycling is something every chipmaker does to maximize their yields. Fortunately, manual overclocking is enabled on the F-series processors, so there's always a chance that you can get them up to speed with their G-series peers.
AMD provided charts comparing the performance of the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F to the competition. As with any launch, we recommend cautiously approaching vendor-provided benchmarks.
According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 8700F delivers 12% to 24% higher gaming performance than the Core i5-14400F. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 8700F reportedly has a performance advantage in applications that varies between 10% and 22%, depending on the workload. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 8400F appears to outperform the Core i5-13400F with gaming margins between 1% and 14%.
The leaker didn't share the AMD slide with the pricing of the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F. Nonetheless, we've already seen an early Amazon listing for the Ryzen 7 8700F at $299, and momomo_us believes that the Ryzen 5 8400F could retail for $189.
According to AMD's numbers, the Ryzen 7 8700F offers up to 24% faster gaming performance and up to 22% higher application performance than the Core i5-14400F. However, the Ryzen 7 8700F is 50% more expensive than the Core i5-14400F, which retails for $199.98. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 8400F could prove to be a very valuable proposition, assuming AMD's benchmarks are accurate. The Ryzen 5 8400F seemingly delivers up to 14% better gaming performance than the Core i5-13400F while costing less than 2% more than the latter. For reference, the Core i5-13400F has a $185.99 price tag.
While having more options and competition on the market is always great, it may pay to wait a few before considering an upgrade. AMD's next-generation Zen 5 processors should be on the market before 2024 concludes, as will Intel's rivaling Core Ultra 200 series (Arrow Lake) processors.
Looks like the 7600 (non X) is better than anything from the 8xxx series, apart from the 8 core performance, and the 7700 non-X clears all, as it is a 8 core CPU, while the 7600 has 6 cores.