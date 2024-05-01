Ryzen 7 8700F hits Amazon for $299.99 — pricier than the better-performing 7700X

AMD has finally listed its new 8-core Ryzen 7 8700F CPU for sale on Amazon.com. The new Zen 4 chip is currently on pre-order, priced at $299.99, and will launch on May 14. Amazon is the only vendor so far with an 8700F listing here in the U.S., but we expect that to change once May 14 rolls in.

The Ryzen 7 8700F is an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 CPU featuring a maximum turbo frequency of 5GHz flat, 16MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. The chip is a derivative of the outgoing Ryzen 7 8700G Phoenix APU that lacks an RDNA 2 iGPU and XDNA NPU functionality (these components are disabled at the hardware level).

As a result, the 8700F shares the 8700G's monolithic die design, which puts the CPU cores, GPU, NPU, and SoC all on one die. However, one unfortunate side effect of this design is that it limits the chip's L3 cache capacity to just to 16MB, which is half what AMD's Ryzen 7000 series CPUs come with (including the six-core models). This means AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X and 7700 counterparts will be faster than the 8700F in cache-sensitive workloads.

Unfortunately, cache capacity is the least problematic side of the 8700F. At $299.99, the Ryzen 7 8700F is priced very poorly in AMD's current Zen 4 CPU lineup. The Ryzen 7 8700G is only 10% more expensive, and the Ryzen 7 7700X betterand Ryzen 7 7700 are cheaper — with the 7700X going for $286 on Amazon right now.

The Ryzen 7 8700F offers no advantages over the Ryzen 7000 series counterparts; both the 7700X and 7700 boost higher than the 8700F and sport twice the L3 cache capacity (as discussed previously). The 7700X comes with a peak boost clock of 4.5GHz, while the 7700 features a 4.3GHz boost clock, and both come with 32MB of L3 cache. The 7700X and 7700 also come with integrated graphics, whereas the 8700F offers none.

momomo_us on X (Twitter) discovered that AMD's mid-range six-core Ryzen 5 8400F is also being listed online, though we couldn't find the exact listing they were referencing. Regardless, the new chip is priced at $189.99 making it far less expensive than the 8700F. And yet this chip is not priced well in AMD's six-core CPU lineup: the Ryzen 5 8500G (the 8400F's direct counterpart) costs just $179 on Amazon right now and features integrated graphics. The Ryzen 5 7600 is also a better buy — it's $10 cheaper than the 8400F, but offers better specs.

It's always good to see more SKUs, but AMD's pricing for the 8700F and 8400F is strange: AMD will be competing with itself, with its lower-end Ryzen 7000 and even some of its Ryzen 8000G series CPUs and APUs beating the 8700F and 8400F in price.