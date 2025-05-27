The best CPU choice for high-end gaming, AMD's 9800X3D, drops below MSRP
Bucking the trend, some popular PC components are getting cheaper.
It's only been around for the last 6 months, but the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has cemented itself as one of the best gaming CPUs on the market. With its hefty stacked 3D V-Cache, it has been the in-demand CPU for gaming since its launch and has previously been very hard to obtain. Now, with more available stock, we've seen the processor not only become readily available but also undergo its first price cut below the original MSRP.
Available at Amazon, you can now pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor for $472. It's not an absolutely massive saving, but it's cheaper, and hopefully a sign that computer components may weather the storm in terms of pricing due to tariffs and other economic influences.
You can find more details of the performance of the Ryzen 7 processor in our detailed review of the 9800X3D. With an 8% performance gain on the previous generation 7800X3D, and easily outperforms the competition from Intel in gaming benchmarks. The 9800X3D is unlocked for overclocking and has minimal cooling requirements, making it the best choice for a high-end gaming rig.
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: now $472 at Amazon
AMD's gaming king, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, utilizes AMD's successful 3D V-Cache technology, which endows the 9800X3D with its exceptional gaming prowess - the Ryzen 7 9800X3D features eight cores and 16 threads, with a 120W TDP.
The 9800X3D features eight cores and 16 threads, with a 120W TDP and is unlocked for overclocking. There is even integrated Radeon graphics, but you would of course want to pair this processor with a powerful graphics card for the best gaming experience.
