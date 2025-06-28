Ryzen 9 9950X3D bundle at Amazon includes a free 360mm AIO liquid cooler, or save $30 at Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU is one of our favorite processors available on the market right now. It has a recommended price of $719 but is currently available as part of a couple of deals. At Amazon, you can purchase the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D for $669. At Newegg, it's listed at full price but comes with a free MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 AIO liquid cooler (valued at $109.99).

We thoroughly enjoyed our experience with the AMD Ryzen 9950X3D, rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars and awarding it our "Editor's Choice" recognition. Overall, this CPU boasts impressive performance. Our only con was mainly price-related, so seeing the AMD Ryzen 9950X3D as part of a deal helps ease that concern. You can review our CPU hierarchy to compare it with other processors.

Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU: now $669 at Amazon (was $719) This 16-core processor typically retails for around $719, but it's currently available for $669 at Amazon. This is a small deal, but one of the best prices you can find for the AMD Ryzen 9950X3D, as of writing.

Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU: now $699 at Newegg with a free AIO cooler (was $719) At Newegg, the AMD Ryzen 9950X3D is available for full price but comes with a free cooler. The purchase includes an MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 AIO liquid cooler, which is typically priced around $109.

This processor consistently outperformed the competition when we tested it for our review. The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor is built around the Zen 5 X3D architecture. It has 16 cores and a total of 32 threads. The base speed rests around 4.3 GHz, but it can reach as high as 5.7 GHz.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, so you don't need an external GPU to get started and start using this processor. It's compatible with up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 RAM via two channels.

Check out the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D product pages at Amazon and Newegg to check out each respective deal. As of writing, it's unclear for how long these offers will be available.

