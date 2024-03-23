The hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600 5.1 GHz processor has dropped to $189

Today at Walmart, you can find the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU for one of its best prices. It usually goes for around $229, but right now is marked down to just $189. If you've been waiting for a processor upgrade, now is a great time to look at this offer on the AMD Ryzen 5 7600. For under $200, you get up to 5.1 GHz of performance.

We reviewed the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 back in 2023 and found it to be more than suitable at its launching price point. Today's discount only sweetens the deal. So far, Walmart has not specified an expiration for the offer, so it's unclear how long it will be available at $189.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAMD-Ryzen-5-7600-Ryzen-5-6-Core-Socket-AM5-65W-AMD-Radeon-Graphics-Processor-100-100001015BOX%2F2637429931" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> now $189 at Walmart (was $229)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU has six cores for 12 threads. It's compatible with PCIe 5.0 interfaces and has an AMD Wraith Stealth cooler. The chip also comes with an unlocked multiplier for overclocking.

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is a hexa-core, 12-thread processor with a base speed of 3.8 GHz. It's designed around the Zen 4 architecture and connects using AM5 interfaces. This CPU can reach 5.1 GHz.

It's compatible with PCIe 5.0 interfaces and has integrated AMD Radeon graphics. It can run a little warm, but it comes with an AMD Wraith Stealth stock cooler by default. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 can support DDR5-5200 via two channels.

Visit Walmart's AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU product page for more details and purchase options.