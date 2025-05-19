These early Memorial Day 2025 tech deals can save you hundreds of dollars

It's the first big sales event of the summer — Memorial Day 2025 — falls on the last Monday in May, which is Monday the 26th. Primarily a day honoring military personnel who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces, it has also become a large sales event in its own right for a variety of retailers.

Traditionally, a great time to pick up a deal on a new mattress, more and more tech companies and retailers have joined in on Memorial Day as the first big sales event of the summer. This is the warm-up to Prime Day and later in the year, Black Friday.

Memorial Day sales have already started popping up, and we've been busy compiling our favorite tech deals ahead of the actual day. We've found early deals from participating online retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg. Keep checking back daily as we update and add more deals in the coming week and on Memorial Day itself.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: Gaming laptop deals

MSI Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): now $649 at Walmart (was $999)

This laptop sports a 15.6" screen with a 1920x1080p resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the computer and its gaming performance is Nvidia's RTX 4060 laptop GPU and Intel Core i5-13420H CPU. This laptop is a good choice for gaming on a limited budget.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070) Gaming Laptop: now $2,199 at Dell (was $2,944)

This powerful Dell laptop packs in Nvidia's RTX 4070 mobile GPU. Accompanying the 4070 is Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 16 cores and a P-core boost speed up to 5.10GHz. Other hardware specifications include 32GB of 7467MHz DDR5 RAM and a 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for storage.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070) Gaming Laptop: now $2,299 at Dell (was $2,699)

This powerful Dell laptop packs in one of Nvidia's RTX 4070 8GB mobile GPUs. Accompanying the 4070 is Intel's Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 16 cores and a P-core boost speed up to 5.10GHz. Other hardware specifications include 32GB of 7467MHz DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for storage.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: Gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora Desktop Gaming PC: now $2,449 at Dell (was $2,849)

Packed with the latest and greatest PC components for gaming, the Alienware Aurora will let you play your favorite games on the highest settings thanks to the inclusion of a powerful Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Other features of this build include a 1000W Platinum-Rated PSU and a 240mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU.

Alienware Aurora Desktop Gaming PC: now $1,699 at Dell (was $1,999)

This Alienware Aurora lowers the price by using a last-generation GPU with the latest components. Offering graphical power without the price tag. Inside the chassis is Nvidia's RTX 4060 8GB GPU, Intel's Core Ultra 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Other features of this build include a 500W Platinum-Rated PSU and an air-cooler for the CPU.

iBUYPOWER Y40 Pro Gaming PC (RX 7800 XT): now $1,799 at Newegg (was $2,199)

This prebuilt gaming rig uses one of the best CPUs for gaming, AMDs Ryzen 9800X3D, and pair it with an AMD RX 7800 XT graphics card from the last generation. This is a powerful gaming PC for the money, and will easily blast through the latest games.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: Monitor deals

MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 Gaming Monitor: now $629 at Newegg (was $699)

This 27-inch gaming monitor from MSI using a sharp QD-OLED panel, with deep blacks and super low response times. Play your games with an up-to 240Hz refresh rate when connected via DisplayPort.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC 49-inch DQHD 240Hz Curved Smart Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Walmart (was $1,799)

We've been watching for OLED monitor deals and this 49-inch G955C super-wide monster from Samsung is discounted to just $999. It's still nowhere near a budget option, but if you've got the money and the desk space, this is an attractive price for such a large monitor.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: GPU deals

Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition: now $999 at Newegg (was $1,099)

This overclocked version of the Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5070 Ti sports a faster clock speed than a base card, but still features the same 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM and 8960 CUDA cores. A powerful mid-tier GPU for gaming.

Asus Prime GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB: now $479 at Newegg

With 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, the Asus Prime RTX 5060 Ti can handle the texture loads on the latest games at 4K. Make use of the latest versions of DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame-Generation (MFG) technology to improve frame rates on higher Hz monitors.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Processor: now $208 at Newegg (was $279)

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is built around AMD's Zen 5 architecture. It has six cores and 12 threads with a base clock of 3.9 GHz. When boosted, it can reach speeds as high as 5.4 GHz. This model supports PCIe 5.0 and DDR5-5600 RAM. This deal also comes with 16GB of free Team Group DDR5 6000MHz RAM. See offer for more details.

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 265K: now $269 at Amazon (was $404)

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K can reach speeds as high as 5.5 GHz. It has 20 cores and 20 threads and has a peak TOPS of 33. You can use both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 interfaces with this processor.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: SSD deals

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $249)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

Crucial T705 2TB Gen 5.0 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (Heatsink Version): now $259 at Amazon (was $413)

If you want one of the fastest SSD drives available in your PC build, then Crucial's T705 should be at the top of your list. With extremely impressive sequential read/write speeds of 14,500/12,700MB/s, this SSD will load your games and applications faster than ever. This version includes a heatsink for better heat dissipation.

WD Black SN850X 8TB: now $599 at Amazon (was $879)

A huge capacity M.2 SSD, the 8TB version of the popular WD Black SN850X has sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s and a high TBW endurance of 4,800TB. This is one of the fastest and largest capacity PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSDs available.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: Peripheral deals

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $123 at Amazon (was $179)



Logitech's G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse features the brand's Hero 44K sensor and weighs just 60g. There's even storage inside the mouse for the wireless dongle so you don't misplace the dongle when travelling. This ultralight gaming mouse is designed for twitch-play first-person shooters.

Logitech G Pro X Wired Gaming Headset: now $74 at Amazon (was $129)

A premium wired gaming headset from Logitech that when used on PC unlocks the full potential of the Logitech G software, for extra EQ settings and voice presets. This headset is also compatible with the Sony PlayStation 4/5 console and Nintendo Switch.

Memorial Day Sale 2025: FAQS

When is Memorial Day?

This year, Memorial Day lands on Monday, 26th May, 2025. Memorial Day is always held on the last Monday in the month of May and honors all the men and women who died serving in the United States military.

Have the sales already started?

A few retailers and companies are already kicking up their Memorial Day sales promotions, but the majority don't join in until the week before Memorial Day.

What's on offer?

Good question... the answer is a little bit of everything. Traditionally, not a great holiday for tech deals, Memorial Day was always a good time to land a mattress deal, etc. But as the first real sales event of the year, more and more tech companies and retailers are jumping in to grab your cash with tempting discounts on your favorite tech items.

