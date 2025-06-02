Get 42% off Samsung's 4K Smart Monitor M8 for streaming, productivity, and gaming

Since Memorial Day, we've entered full on into the start of the year's sales events. Although sometimes it feels like the "sales" are going on every day, there are distinct periods where products are genuinely discounted for an event. When searching and checking for deals, I like to use price checking tools. I track and compare retailers to find the best deals, highlighting them for Tom's Hardware readers. Today we have a monitor that's on sale in Samsung's Summer Sale, which runs from today (June 2, 2025) till June 8, 2025.

If you head over to the Samsung website via one of our handy links, you can find a superb deal on Samsung's 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor (4K) for just $399. This deal saves you $300, a 42% markdown on the original $699 price tag outside of the sale.

Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 (model: M80D) is an all-in-one streaming TV and desktop monitor featuring advanced AI upscaling technology. The 32-inch monitor features a sharp UHD resolution with HDR10+ support, built-in speakers, and a camera. The M8 uses the NQM AI processor for turning your original lower resolution content up to almost 4K. This AI upscaling tech helps to make the most of your content enjoyable at higher resolutions for greater fidelity.

Samsung 4K UHD 32-Inch M8 Smart Monitor: now $399 at Samsung (was $699)

A large 32-inch panel with a sharp UHD resolution. If you want to play games and watch TV with the greatest fidelity, then a 4K monitor is a great place to start. With built-in speakers, a camera, and AI tech for upscaling content, the M8 is a stylish solution.

You can use the Samsung M8 smart monitor to play games or watch TV. Use Samsung's gaming hub or one of the many apps to stream content. The monitor uses a sleek design with a functional monitor stand and connectivity options. Ports include HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A.