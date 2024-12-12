Best Holiday Monitor Deals 2024: 4K, Gaming, and More

The holiday season is upon us and now is a great time to look for a nice shiny new gaming monitor to help bring your favorite games to life. You can find some large deals and discounted offers on some of the latest and greatest OLED gaming and productivity monitors from Dell and Samsung, as well as a host of great-value IPS screens. Check back here frequently as we add more deals to our list of the best deals.

You can have the most powerful GPU or CPU upgrade in your PC but why bother if you're not going to use them to get the best picture and framerates on a beautiful screen? If you like to game on a PC, getting a gaming monitor with a high refresh rate will change how you play, improving latency, and eliminating screen tearing and ghosting. Upgrading to a larger screen or going with a curved panel can give you a more immersive experience or help you see more content at once. If you're into content creation or streaming perhaps you want to pick up a second or third display.

The good news is that there are plenty of great monitor deals to be had. Amazon, Newegg, Dell, Best Buy, and monitor manufacturers such as Samsung and LG are offering amazing savings on screens right now and we're hunting them down to help you find the right one. Whether you're shopping for one of the best gaming monitors or just an inexpensive secondary or portable display, check out the highlighted monitor deals below.

Hottest Monitor Deals

Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $199 at Dell (was $329)

This is the lowest price ever on our favorite gaming monitor. The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, a speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel, and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9: now $949 at Amazon (was $1,599)

We've been watching for OLED monitor deals and this 49-inch G93SC super-wide monster from Samsung has a discount and a $100 coupon, equaling its lowest-ever price from Amazon. It's still nowhere near a budget option, but if you've got the money and of course the desk space, this is an attractive price for such a large monitor.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor: now $799 at Amazon (was $1,299)

This curved gaming monitor is certified by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It has a dense resolution of 5120 x 1440px and a refresh rate reaching as high as 240Hz.

Best Gaming Monitor Deals

Samsung Odyssey G8 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor: now $648 at Amazon (was $1,499)

An ultrawide curved gaming monitor that measures 34 inches and has a QD-OLED panel with a super-low 0.3-second response time and fast 175Hz refresh rate. This monitor also makes use of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for reduced screen tear and performance in high-frame gaming.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8: now $739 at Amazon (was $1,199)

Our favorite curved Gaming monitor overall, the Odyssey Neo G8 has a broad, 1000R curvature to go with its sharp, 4K panel, 240 Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR2000 color.

MSI MAG401QR 40-inch WQHD Gaming Monitor: now $349 at Amazon (was $399)

The MSI MAG401QR is a value-priced 40-inch gaming monitor with an IPS-based 3440 x 1440 panel, 155 Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $644 at Dell (was $899)

One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $200 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on this 34-inch OLED panel, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality.

Dell S2722DGM: now $199 at Dell (was $299)

This affordable but powerful gaming monitor has a 27-inch curved panel with a QHD display of 2560 x 1440 pixels with a 165 Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. The S2722DGM has vibrant colors and a great contrast ratio thanks to the VA panel used, plus is fully compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium to help reduce any screen-tearing.

Dell S3422DWG Curved Gaming Monitor: now $319 at Amazon (was $449)

The Dell S3422DWG has been marked down to one of its lowest prices ever. This monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified and features a 34-inch curved panel. It has a high refresh rate that caps out at 144Hz alongside a WQHD resolution.

LG 49GR85DC-B.AUS: now $872 at Amazon (was $1,299)

The LG 49GR85DC-B.AUS is a massive 49-inch gaming monitor with a DQHD (5120 x 1440) resolution, 1ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate. The 32:9 aspect ratio gives you an ultrawide workspace and you'll be glad to know that AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support is included in the mix.

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $399 at Newegg (was $599)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C.

Asus TUF Gaming monitor: now $249 at Amazon (was $279)

This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a high refresh rate which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.

Best Productivity Monitor Deals

LG 32UP550N-W UltraFine UHD Monitor: now $299 at LG (was $449)

The LG 32UP550N-W UltraFine has a 32-inch screen that has an ultra-high definition 3840 x 2160 pixel display perfect for work or photo/video editing. The monitor covers DCI-P3 90% of the color gamut and is HDR 10 compliant. It also features a 90W USB-C port.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch Monitor: now $730 at Amazon (was $1,599)

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 is a 5K monitor that rivals the 27-inch Apple 5K Studio Display. It has a resolution of 5120 x 2880, a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, and offers DisplayPort, USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

HP Dual V27i G5 Monitor Bundle: now $209 at HP (was $379)

Pick up a brace of monitors with this superbly priced monitor bundle deal from HP. The HP V27i is a 27-inch FHD monitor with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 5ms gray-to-gray response time, and a 75Hz refresh rate.

Pixio PX248 Prime 24-inch IPS FHD Monitor: now $104 at Amazon (was $149)

This Pixio monitor features a 24-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution, a high refresh rate of 144 Hz, and Freesync Premium certification.

Specs to Look For: Monitor Deals

Size: 27 inches seems to be the typical entry-level size whereas 24 inches is small and 32 inches or higher should be considered large.

Refresh Rate: If you're a gamer, you'll prefer a high-refresh rate display that's at least 120 Hz and supports AMD FreeSync and/or Nvidia G-Sync technology. Unless you're an esports professional, you probably don't need more than 165 Hz.

Resolution: 4K is the top resolution most people can afford, but it can be expensive if you want both high resolution and high refresh rates. You can usually get a good price on 2K, high refresh monitors, and even better savings on 1080p screens.

More Tech Deals