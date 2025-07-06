LG's fast gaming monitors up to 40% off — 27-inch 240 Hz for $299, 32-inch 180 Hz at $199 during Prime Day

Getting your hands on an OLED gaming monitor continues to be an expensive affair. However, if you're looking for something affordable that doesn't compromise on visual quality or refresh rate, then LG has some interesting deals. The 32-inch UltraGear 32GS60QC-B curved gaming monitor is available for $199 for a limited period, down from its regular price of $299, saving you $100. If you're looking for something brighter and faster, the 27-inch UltraGear 27GR83Q-B is available for a low price of $299, which is $200 less than its regular price of $499.

Save 33% LG UltraGear 32GS60QC-B: was $299 now $199 at Amazon The LG UltraGear 32GS60QC-B gaming monitor is a 32-inch entry-level model designed for gamers seeking an immersive visual experience. The 1000R curved VA display features a QHD resolution, a 180 Hz refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, and support for AMD FreeSync and Adaptive Sync technologies.

The LG UltraGear 32GS60QC‑B is suitable if you prefer larger screens and immersive curved displays. The 31.5-inch panel features a 1000R curvature and a QHD (2560 × 1440) resolution. Since it uses a VA panel, it should offer a good contrast ratio with deeper blacks, but it may suffer from less-optimal viewing angles and color shifting.

According to LG, the panel offers 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, with a peak brightness of up to 300 nits, and support for HDR10. Please note that picture quality in HDR may not be optimal, as the display doesn’t offer local dimming zones. In terms of I/O, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The monitor offers refresh rates of up to 180 Hz with a 1ms (GtG) response time, along with support for AMD FreeSync and VESA AdaptiveSync, which helps eliminate screen tearing.

Save 40% LG UltraGear 27GR83Q-B: was $499 now $299 at Amazon The LG UltraGear 27GR83Q is a great 27" IPS gaming monitor offering a QHD resolution and adequate brightness for most use cases. It is suitable for eSports gaming thanks to its high 240 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for modern variable refresh rate formats. It also comes with HDMI 2.1 support.

Moving on to the LG UltraGear 27GR83Q-B, this 27-inch gaming monitor is better suited for eSports gaming enthusiasts and professionals who value higher refresh rates and color accuracy. It offers ultra-fast refresh rates of up to 240 Hz, along with a 1ms response time, and support for variable refresh rate technologies such as Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VESA AdaptiveSync.

The IPS panel on the UltraGear 27GR83Q-B features a QHD (2560 × 1440) resolution for sharp visuals and is claimed to cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, with a peak brightness of up to 400 nits. The display also supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 with up to 10-bit color, and while color reproduction should be better than the 32-inch curved monitor mentioned above, HDR performance will be lackluster. There’s plenty of I/O on this monitor, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A downstream ports, and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B upstream port.

Both models offer great value at their current discounted prices, but given the limited-time nature of Prime Day deals, it’s best to act fast before stocks run out or prices bounce back.