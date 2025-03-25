Samsung's 49-inch OLED Odyssey G9 monitor drops to just $949 during Amazon's Spring Sale

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) is available with a pretty hefty discount during Amazon’s current Spring Sale. Originally priced at $1,599, the Odyssey OLED G9 is now available for just $949. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the monitor in recent months.

The OLED G9 was good enough to earn our coveted Editor’s Choice award and is a perfect option for gamers who don’t want to deal with multiple monitors for a true ultrawide gaming experience. You can enjoy the unbroken breadth of the 49-inch display -- just make sure you have one of the best graphics cards for gaming if you want to take advantage of the full DQHD resolution at 240 Hz.

This 49-inch ultrawide monitor is equivalent to two QHD monitors merged into a single QD-OLED panel with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. Thanks to the OLED screen, you’ll enjoy a 0.03ms response time, stunning blacks and contrasts, vibrant colors, outstanding integrated speakers, and top-notch calibration out of the box.

In addition, the Odyssey OLED G9 comes with the Samsung TV Plus experience and Game Hub. The former allows you to take advantage of Samsung’s ad-supported free streaming TV service. The latter gives you access to game streaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming directly from the monitor without needing to connect to a PC or game console.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9: now $959 at Amazon (was $1,599)



Size: 49 Inches

Panel Type: QD-OLED

Resolution: 5120 x 1440 pixel Dual QHD

Refresh: 240 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved (1800R)



This 49-inch G93SC super ultrawide monitor from Samsung falls to just $949 for Amazon's Spring Sale

Regarding connectivity, the rear of the monitor offers a comprehensive range of ports, including a single HDMI 2.1 port, a single DisplayPort 1.4 port, a single micro-HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB Hub. Notably, the ‘Picture-by-Picture’ mode allows simultaneous utilization of two inputs at their native resolutions, effectively transforming the monitor into two separate screens.

Considering the wealth of features, the excellent build quality that Samsung is known for, and useful extras like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay support, now is a great time to buy if the Odyssey OLED G9 fits your budget.