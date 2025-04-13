Samsung 49-inch dual-QHD curved business monitor drops to $749 at Amazon

If you're in the market for an expansive business display and don't quite need the specs that come with your typical gaming display, you may want to take a closer look at this offer on the Samsung LS49C954UANXZA . This business monitor spans 49 inches across and features a dual-QHD curved panel - which may fit nicely with your multitasking workflow. It usually goes for around $1,199, but today it's discounted to just $749. We note that this isn't the lowest price ever, but it is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for it since it first launched.

Because this is a business monitor, you won't find any gaming certifications like AMD FreeSync in its spec list. However, it still has plenty of high quality specs to boast about that make it a strong contender for a business display. That said, we have a list of the best gaming monitors if you want to see what else is leading the market on the gaming side of things.

Samsung Business Curved Ultrawide dual-QHD Monitor: now $749 at Amazon (was $1,199)

This Samsung business curved ultrawide dual-QHD monitor (model LS49C954UANXZA) features a 49-inch VA panel with a curvature graded at 1000R. Its dual-QHD resolution 32:9 aspect ratio display measures in at 5,120 x 1,440 pixels. It's supported by a refresh rate that can get as high as 120 Hz and a response time that gets as low as 5 ms. For a business monitor, these specs are plenty beefy and should provide great quality for everyday use and especially media-related work.

The Samsung LS49C954UANXZA covers 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and offers a brightness level that caps out at 350 Nits. It has multiple input options to take advantage of, including both one Display Port, two HDMI ports, and a USB-C port with 90W power delivery. It also has a USB hub that has three USB 3 ports. You also get two 5W speakers built in to use for audio output, alongside a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio devices. Business users may also appreciate the built-in KVM switch which offers split screen, PiP, and PbP modes.