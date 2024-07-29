Team Group's 256GB C175 is only $13 for a limited time — handy, portable storage at a low price

It's always handy to have a thumb drive on you, or at least within easy reach, for important backups, or ease of transportation. Today's deal is on a TeamGroup flash drive with a whopping 256GB of storage capacity, that's marked down to a wonderfully low price, but the catch is that it's a limited-time deal.

You can find today's deal at Newegg where TeamGroup's 256GB C175 flash drive is only $13 for a limited time. This seems like a great price for a very handy and portable 256GB storage solution. Whether it's backing up your photos or getting ready for a new year at school/college, having the best flash drive at hand can always help you out.

A flash drive isn't the fastest available way of moving your files about, but it is a very convenient one. Using its USB 3.2 connection for file transfers, the C175 can transfer files at speeds up to 100MB/s, which is more than ample for backup storage or for an emergency Windows ISO.

Team Group 256GB C175 Thumb Drive: now $13 at Newegg (was $22)



A pocket storage solution for any situation. The C175 thumb drive from TeamGroup offers a whopping 256GB of capacity. Using a USB 3.2 connection for file transfers, the C175 can transfer files at speeds up to 100MB/s. The C175 comes with a useful dust cap for keeping foreign objects out of the USB port and sports a seamless design with a handy tapered end to which you can attach the dust cap for safekeeping.

The C175 comes in a sleek matt and gloss design with no seams on the body of the drive. A dust cap prevents dust or dirt from getting into the inner workings and a hidden latch is located on the rear of the C175 USB drive so that when you're using the USB drive, you can plug the cap into the back of the drive to avoid losing it.