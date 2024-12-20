Grab two of SK hynix's superfast Tube T31 1TB Flash drives for just $109 - techy stocking fillers for the holidays

The SK hynix Tube T31 is one of the fastest USB-A flash drives we've ever tested, and currently, it's on a holiday sale at Newegg, where you can pick up two of the speedy flash drives for a heavily discounted price. Although you may not need two 1TB flash drives, this is a great opportunity to pick one up for yourself and gift another, or even gift both of them to techy friends and family who would love to find one of these drives in their Christmas stocking or hiding under the tree.

Appearing on Newegg, SK hynix's Tube T31 1TB Lies of P Edition flash drive is discounted to just $109 for two units. This is a good saving when you work out that the drives are $55 each, a pretty decent price for 1TB of storage, and the cheapest I've seen this drive available for. These particular Tube T31 flash drives are limited edition Lies of P decorated sticks with imagery tied to the video game of the same name. So, if you like the steampunk-esque style of the Pinocchio game, then this is a bonus.

We had the chance to review the SK hynix Tube T31 1TB and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its performance, earning it a place on our list of the best flash drives. In testing, we noted that this flash drive was a little bulky and could possibly block neighboring USB ports on some devices where USB ports were located close together, but the build and form of the drive were sturdy and well-constructed.

A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 1TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs.

The Tube T31 did, however, show off class-leading performance compared to its peers and had some of the fastest transfer speeds available for a USB-A device, blurring the lines between external SSDs and flash drives in terms of both speed and capacity. Its ultra-compatible USB Type-A connector makes it easy to use with a host of everyday computing devices and is the perfect backup tool for securing your data or transferring files.

