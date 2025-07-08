Grab 5TB for cheap with this WD Elements Portable and more — here are some of the best external storage savings this Prime Day

If you're in need of masses of storage space that you can take with you wherever you want, this Prime Day has you covered. The WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive is heavily discounted, giving you up to 5TB of storage for a mere $116.

Check out all the best external storage deals in Amazon's Prime Day Sale

That's less than $25 per terabyte and almost 20% off its standard asking price. It's available in larger and smaller capacities, too, though the 5TB model offers the best bang for buck at the time of writing.

Save $24 WD Elements 5TB: was $140 now $116 at Amazon The WD Elements is a compact, durable portable hard drive with strong performance and a very affordable price. If you want masses of storage space on a tighter budget, you'll find few more economical options than this newly-discounted drive from WD.

Other excellent deals include the Crucial X10, a portable SSD with high-performance data transfer speeds and a super impressive price tag this Prime Day. Down from just under $400 to a mere $220 is a huge saving. At that price, you're paying only $55 per terabyte for this super quick external SSD.

Save $176 Crucial X10: was $396 now $220 at Amazon Near 50% savings This ultra-fast portable SSD offers up to 2,100 MBps read speeds for super-fast file transfers and app loading times. It's compatible with all major operating systems, and it's IP65 dust and water resistant, so it can withstand the elements if you're taking it to more extreme environments.

The Crucial X10 is one of the best portable SSDs we've tested in recent years, and it's impressively fast. In our review, it proved to be one of the fastest USB 3.2 2x2 drives we'd ever tested, enhancing the capabilities of older devices that might lack some of the newer Thunderbolt or USB4 technologies.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you want to make sure your data is doubly protected, no matter where you take it, you might want to opt for a SanDisk Extreme Portable. This rugged little drive can handle a lot of data and get it on and off the drive quickly, all while protecting it in its durable shell. Better yet, it's over a third off this Prime Day, too.

Save $75 SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD: was $210 now $135 at Amazon The Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is fast, capable, and extremely durable. With an IP65 rating you can rest assured it can withstand dust storms, rain, water spray, and even a heavy dousing. It's not submersible, but this drive is about as tough as they come and won't let you down no matter where you take it. Grab it now for more than a third off its usual asking price in the classic black and orange. It's also available at slightly lighter discounts in other color combinations.

If you're just looking for external storage to backup lightweight files like work documents or use a drive as a more long-term storage or backup solution, then the WD Elements is by far the best pick here. External hard drives can protect data for longer when powered down, and they're more cost-effective.

If you want to be able to move files and folders on and off your drive more readily, then the external SSDs from Crucial or SanDisk are much better options. Although both offer protective technologies, though, consider the SanDisk Extreme Portable if you want added protection. Its useful carabiner-like hook makes it easy to attach to belts and bags.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.