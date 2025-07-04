Grab a Crucial X10 portable SSD with a 30% discount — savings up to $182, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB models all on sale

If you are seeking a compact and high-performance portable SSD, the Crucial X10 in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB capacities is on an excellent sale this Amazon Prime Day, so you couldn't be any luckier. The Crucial X10 is presently available at a discount of up to 30%. Five different capacities are available for selection, offering significant savings up to $182 on the highest capacity model.

With dimensions of 2.53 x 1.93 x 0.37 inches and weighing only 0.08 pounds, the Crucial X10 is a highly portable drive that easily fits in the palm of your hand. It's one of those drives that you can put inside your pocket for on-the-go use. It boasts IP65 certification, ensuring dust and water resistance, as well as drop resistance of up to 9.8 feet. This means your data remains protected even if the drive is handled roughly.

Save 42% Crucial X10 1TB: was $139 now $81 at Amazon All-time low price The 1TB Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save 18% Crucial X10 2TB: was $164 now $134 at Amazon All-time low price The Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save $176 Crucial X10 4TB: was $395 now $219 at Amazon All-time low price The Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save $138 Crucial X10 6TB: was $429 now $291 at BHPhoto All-time low price The Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

Save $182 Crucial X10 8TB: was $621 now $439 at Amazon All-time low price The Crucial X10 is a lightning-fast portable SSD with sequential read speeds up to 2,100 MB/s. The SSD connects to your device through a USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps) interface and comes with a three-year warranty.

The Crucial X10 provides sequential read speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s. Although Crucial does not disclose the sequential write performance for the drive, our benchmarks, which are shown below, indicate that it is capable of achieving speeds of 2,000 MB/s. Therefore, the Crucial X10 is twice as fast as the previous Crucial X9.

With that in mind, the Crucial X10 has demonstrated solid performance compared to its competitors. It's easily among the fastest 20 Gbps portable drives on the market.

Compatibility won't be an issue, either. The Crucial X10 is compatible with various devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and Chrome OS.

The Crucial X10 is an excellent choice for those who need a compact, fast, and durable portable SSD. Its availability in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB options is convenient, ensuring you can find a model that fits your storage requirements. Crucial backs the X10 with a limited three-year warranty, so your investment is protected.

