Crucial's X9 Pro 4TB external SSD is now $100 off — fast and portable storage for $198 in this early Prime Day deal

If you find yourself needing some extra storage for your games or moving data between devices outside of a network connection, then having a portable storage solution is a nice thing to have. Smaller is better for portability, but it doesn't also have to equal less capacity. Today's deal is on a 4TB external SSD that you can connect via USB C to all manner of devices, from your games console to your mobile phone, to the usual laptops and desktop PC, or even your cameras.

Head to Amazon for this early Prime Day deal and pick up the portable Crucial X9 Pro (4TB) external SSD for just $198. It's not the lowest price ever; that was $182 back in November 2023. The MSRP list price of this drive is $298, with the Camelizer Amazon price checker showing prices steadily fluctuating between $210 and $260.

The X9 Pro measures approximately 2.5 inches and features a solid and rugged plastic chassis that's rated for IP55 dust and water resistance. It also advertises a drop resistance from heights no greater than 7.5 feet, which should more than cover the average use-case scenario. Inside the chassis is a small SSD with speedy read and write speed transfer rates up to 1050MB/s over USB 3.2. The X9 Pro uses a Type-C USB connection and cable.

The Crucial X9 Pro is a small and portable external SSD with plenty of capacity and high-speed transfer rates. Ideal for taking on the go, the X9 Pro is available to back up your important data or increase the storage capacity of your favorite devices. This speedy SSD is rugged enough to look after your precious data with up to 1050MB/s read and write speeds and a water/dust resistant IP55 rating.

I have one of these handy drives and use it to store video that's been recorded from my phone. Large 4K video files quickly soak up my phone's valuable storage, so offloading them to the X9 Pro keeps my mobile speedy and makes it easier and faster to connect to my PC for video editing. The small size means I can just keep it in my pocket or attached to my keys while I'm out and about on an adventure.