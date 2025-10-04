One of the fastest 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs is down to its lowest price ever, 8 cents per gigabyte this Prime Day — Enjoy blazing-fast PCIe 5.0 storage for only $159

It's not often that you come across an SSD that's not only ludicrously fast but also has ample capacity and is backed by a reliable brand, all while being genuinely affordable. That's precisely the kind of deal we've found for you, as part of Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, where Crucial is offering its excellent T705 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD for just $159.99 — a generous 20% discount from its list price, making it one of the cheapest PCIe 5.0 SSDs around.

Save 20% ($40) Crucial T705 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon All-time low price Crucial's T705 is a fast PCIe 5.0 drive with read/write speeds that comfortably keep up with any task today, while being ready for tomorrow. With a 5-year warranty, excellent internal components, including a DRAM cache, you can expect to rely on the T705 for years to come.

To demonstrate the value of this offer, just months ago, we featured the T705 at its then-lowest price of $239 — today’s $160 is the lowest yet. The T705 comes equipped with Phison's E26 controller and 232-layer TLC NAND from Micron, which enables read speeds of up to 14,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 12,700 MB/s. That makes it one of the fastest drives on the planet, capable of handling literally anything you throw at it.

Being that fast doesn't just mean you get flagship performance today, but that you're ready for tomorrow with its excellent endurance of 1200 TBW, which is backed by a 5-year warranty. The DRAM cache (2GB LPDDR4) will ensure even greater longevity, allowing for fast day-to-day operations. Even if you write 100 gigabytes every single day to this drive, it should last you more than 32 years.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We gave the drive an Editor's Choice Award in our review, which means you can trust it without a second thought. It achieves 1,550K/1,800 K IOPS of random read/write performance, allowing it to sustain excellent results in our testing, as shown in the charts above, where it meets or exceeds most benchmarks.

Of course, it's a PCIe 5.0 drive (with DirectStorage support), so the real benefit here is for PCs and laptops with M.2 2280 slots; consoles like the PS5 won't be able to take full advantage of it. Should you choose to install it there, T705 also comes with a copper-clad label, which allows for more even contact with a heatsink, which is almost necessary to keep a Gen5 drive cool.

