Score a 4 terabyte PCIe 4.0 SSD for a mere 5 cents per gigabyte — WD's SN7100 is just $210 on Amazon right now

Western Digital is one of the most reliable names in storage, alongside Samsung, when it comes to high-quality drives that don't break the bank. Today's deal is precisely about that: a high-capacity SSD that can store all your games, movies, and more, all while costing only 5 cents per gigabyte. You can currently purchase the WD_Black SN7100 4TB SSD for $209.99 on Amazon. It isn't a spectacular discount, but it still results in a $20 cut, making for an excellent price for a solid M.2 SSD.

The WD_Black SN7100 is a PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD made for PCs and consoles. Western Digital, which is owned by SanDisk, utilizes the in-house SanDisk Polaris 3 controller to manage its 218-layer BiCS8 TLC flash, a custom product developed by SanDisk and Kioxia. This puts it a tier above most other drives, which are powered by off-the-shelf components. Western Digital is also backing up the SN7100 with a 5-year warranty, so you don't need to be worried about any accidental Windows hiccups.

We've previously reviewed the WD_Black SN7100 positively. It's no secret that it isn't the fastest or cheapest drive in its class, but it's highly efficient. Part of the reason we initially critiqued it was due to the lack of a 4TB option, but that has since changed. The new 4TB variant boasts read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,700 MB/s, which are more than sufficient for daily usage, as well as intensive tasks such as gaming or video editing. Heck, you can even throw this bad boy into a PS5 and get good results.

While the SN7100 does not have DRAM onboard, it utilizes HMB (Host Memory Buffer) to use your system memory as its cache, which boosts operations in quick succession while saving power. You also get a substantial endurance of 2,400 TBW. All in all, the SN7100 is a solid upgrade over its predecessor, the SN770, and offers performance on par with most drives in its segment. Now, at its discounted price, it's an even better deal from a manufacturer that we trust.

