TSMC custom employee-exclusive suitcases are sold online for as high as $16,700

TSMC’s new custom-designed employee-exclusive 20-inch suitcase is pretty awesome to behold. However, semiconductor analyst Ray Wang has observed that lucky owners are reselling them for up to US$16,700 (NT$500,000) on online marketplaces in Taiwan.

TSMC custom-branded products are highly coveted inside and outside of its employee base. We have seen many new TSMC custom employee-exclusive products become collectors’ items, like TSMC Starbucks mugs and even co-branded snack products.

Due to the rarity of TSMC-branded items and their restricted employee-only initial sale, even new releases can command significant premiums on resale marketplaces. A case in point is this premium-looking suitcase, a co-brand effort between TSMC and Eminent, which is worth a closer look.

We dug up listings like Mr Wang's clipped from Taiwan’s Shopee platform and note that these subtly computer-chip-styled silver suitcases are made using Makrolon polycarbonate. The material's German maker, Covestro AG, describes it as “extremely robust, lightweight with glass-like transparency and is impact resistant—even at low temperatures."

In other details, we can see that the case measures 56 x 36 x 23cm and is characterized as a 20-inch suitcase. It weighs about 2.9kg (6.4 pounds) empty. This snazzy case is made in Taiwan (by Eminent) and comes with a decent 5-year warranty.

Case can be grabbed much cheaper – but beware pre-orders

During our perusal of the new TSMC suitcase listings, it quickly became apparent that this employee-exclusive can be had for much more reasonable money. However, some of the best prices were for pre-orders, which have a chance of not being fulfilled.

Shockingly, the US$16,700 (NT$500,000) case seller didn’t even have a case in their possession. They promised that the case was “expected” before June 30.

Our hunt continued through the Shopee listings, and we found one reseller with actual stock (1 case) at US$334 (NT$10,000). The majority of other sellers were listing goods they didn’t yet have in their possession.

Elsewhere in the listings, we were reminded how handsome the range of TSMC Starbucks co-branded coffee mugs was. There were also listings with TSMC sportswear accessories, TSMC-branded mobile phones (dumb phones, ironically), packs of Guai Guai, and more. Please don’t go and buy this stuff; save some for me…

