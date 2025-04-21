TSMC says it cannot guarantee that its chips don't end up in China
Possibly more substantial fines in the future
TSMC is reportedly facing a $1 billion fine for unknowingly producing a compute chiplet for blacklisted Huawei, which put an order to the company using a proxy. The situation did not look good for the contract chipmaker, and in its most recent annual report TSMC acknowledged difficulties in monitoring how its chips are used once they leave its fabs. In other words, it cannot guarantee that the Huawei story will not repeat itself.
"Our role in the semiconductor supply chain inherently limits our visibility and information available to us regarding the downstream use or user of final products that incorporate semiconductors manufactured by us," reads a statement by TSMC in its annual report. "This constraint impedes our ability to fully ensure that semiconductors manufactured by us will not be diverted to unintended end use or end-user, including potentially by our business partners, or by third parties with an intent of circumvention."
When TSMC is contracted to produce a chip, it is supplied a GDS file that contains all the geometrical shapes, layers, and hierarchy information needed to fabricate that chip. TSMC (or any other foundry) validates the GDS file using various tools to ensure that it complies with process technology rules, and then generates photomasks to eventually make chips. At no point can TSMC determine developer of the chip, or its final destination. To that end, there is always a risk that a proxy contracts TSMC to produce a chip that will end up in a machine supplied by Huawei, which will trigger the U.S. government to fine TSMC for violation of American export controls.
"In addition, if we or our business partners fail to obtain appropriate import, export or re-export licenses or permits or are found to have violated applicable export control or sanctions laws, we may also be adversely affected, through reputational harm as well as other negative consequences, including government investigations and penalties resulting from relevant legal proceedings," TSMC stated.
Last year it turned out that TSMC fabricated a chip for a company called Sophgo using its 7nm-class fabrication process. The chip appeared to be a compute chiplet for Huawei's HiSilicon Ascend 910B/910C processor. The company apparently produced enough silicon for Huawei to assemble around a million dual-chiplet Ascend 910C processors, enough to meet Huawei's need for AI processors for about a year. Now, TSMC faces a $1 billion fine.
Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
But they do have control over their risks of this happening. They had already produced that chip before and knew it was a Huawei design, and thus should have known to look at the buyer's background or refused to produce it based on IP rights.
What would they do if someone from AMD came to them with an nVidia chip design and asked them to produce it? My guess is that their patent attorneys would shoot that contract down in a heartbeat or faster. So, why would they allow Huawei's intellectual property to be stolen and produced for a third party without any investigations? They would not, and that investigation happened and they knew what was going on.
Someone in that decision process knew beyond any doubt that the chips were going to Huawei! The whole, oopsie, we did not know absolutely makes zero sense, and the government knows that, which is why they got hit with a significant fine.
I would allow the company to reduce the fine significantly if they handed that person(s) over to the authorities for prosecution. Chances are that they were offered that deal and refused it.
The other assumption you do is that TSMC keep an archive of all the designs of hits clients. I think this is simply impossible and contractually they cannot save the client's designs beyond the production time frame.
If anybody have first hand informations on the argument, his opinion is kindly appreciated.
This demonstrates why due process is important as TSMC deserves to be able to defend themselves in court (are they able to appeal this?) Investigations need to be made to identify who mislead TSMC and then that entity is fined. I realize that's not easy or straightforward, but it's not fair or just to TSMC or any node manufacturer that lands into this situation.