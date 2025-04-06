WinRAR security flaw ignores Windows Mark of the Web security warnings

WinRAR has been a staple in the PC community for decades, offering the ability to compress data into compact files for easier transfer. With that, however, comes the occasional security concern, and today we have an example of just such a situation. Reports have begun to circulate, highlighting an issue in all but the latest edition of WinRAR that enable software to execute without the Windows Mark of the Web (MotW) security warning pop-ups.

If you aren't familiar with the MotW warnings, you might recognize them as the pop-ups that warn you against running strange software from the internet. It typically includes a blurb explaining that it's dangerous to execute applications downloaded from unfamiliar sources, and includes both an option to continue regardless or to cancel the operation entirely. This system can apparently be skipped over entirely in older versions of WinRAR, making for a greater security risk.

The official release notes for version 7.11 confirm that this vulnerability has been nullified and goes on to detail the fixed issue. The notes state, "if symlink pointing at an executable was started from WinRAR shell, the executable Mark of the Web data was ignored." As long as you update to the latest version, this security flaw shouldn't be an issue.

WinRAR confirmed that the security flaw was identified by Shimamine Taihei of Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions, Inc. The concern was reported directly to the WinRAR team who were able to tackle the issue and resolve it by the time version 7.11 was released. In the report , the issue was described, "If a symbolic link specially crafted by an attacker is opened on the affected product, arbitrary code may be executed."

It's important to note that while this security flaw requires users to manually open links to initiate potential attacks, it still increases the security risk by skipping the pop-up Windows warning system entirely. The MotW system is just an extra layer, warning users before they execute suspicious code, to help stop malware from automatically propagating. However, the MotW pop-ups can be a crucial step in mitigating the spread of unwanted software. It's best to update your version of WinRAR to the latest version to avoid any potential mishaps going forward.