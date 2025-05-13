Flaw in Asus DriverHub makes utility vulnerable to remote code execution

A major security flaw has been discovered in Asus' DriverHub management utility that allows anyone to easily run malicious code on a system with the utility installed. Programmer "MrBruh" initially discovered the exploit, revealing DriverHub can be spoofed to run any sort of malicious content without user notice.

The flaw surrounds poorly executed security measures by the developers; the app connects to an API request on a predefined port, and will accept any URL that merely includes the handle "driverhub.asus.com". (A URL such as driverhub.asus.com.mrbruh.com will work.)

Worse, any files that get downloaded through the spoofed URL won't be deleted, even if they fail the app's signing check. This is where the attack gets deadly, as files that are downloaded from an attacker remain and can be activated on the system.

To demonstrate, "MrBruh" presented a simulated attack where the "AsusSetup" executable in an Asus driver package is run silently using the "-s" flag. The silent install behavior of the executable takes advantage of an ".ini" file in the driver package to perform the silent install. The ".ini" file, in turn, is capable of being rewritten to perform any command, such as activating malicious content downloaded from a spoofed URL.

The good news is that Asus has already fixed the security vulnerability with an update to the DriverHub utility. Asus implemented the update on April 18th, so any system with DriverHub installed is secure starting with the April 18th update.

DriverHub is an Asus driver management tool that is completely autonomous and runs in the background, automatically installing critical drivers for Asus-branded or Asus-equipped systems when needed. The tool automatically installs itself when Windows is first installed and can be manually enabled or disabled within the UEFI/BIOS of a supported Asus motherboard. Driverhub is a mainstream utility for Asus, and is available on a wide range of Asus hardware, from standalone motherboards to laptops and desktop PCs.