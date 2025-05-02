Microsoft has no plans to fix Windows RDP bug that lets you log in with old passwords

Microsoft apparently has no plans to fix a security flaw that leaves machines vulnerable using Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). In a recent report submitted to the Microsoft Security Response Center by Daniel Wade, the current configuration of Windows RDP will allow users to access machines to using old, cached passwords even if they have been updated or changed.
This makes it impossible to prevent access to machines using RDP by changing the password. Old cached passwords will still allow a successful login which is a huge security concern. Despite the glaring open backdoor, Microsoft has insisted that this is intentional and the company has no plans to change the way this function operates as it provides a method for users to never be completely locked out of their machine.
Microsoft has their own definition of what qualifies as a "security vulnerability" and claims that this does not count as a vulnerability. The feature was intentionally designed to make sure users could access a given machine through RDP even after it's been offline for a long period of time. Despite the concern, the feature is not optional and cannot be disabled.
Wade described the security concern has a breakdown of trust. When it comes to information security, changing a password is generally perceived as a surefire way to terminate access to a given account when they're authenticated using any previous password. In this case, you can't prevent access using old passwords and receive no warning that the old passwords are still valid when using RDP.
This is especially concerning in situations where passwords have been publicly compromised. Because there's no way to eliminate the RDP authorization with them, would be hackers can technically gain access to the machine with the account owner being none the wiser.
Microsoft has been aware of the issue for some time, citing a previous report from August of 2023. Although the issue was investigated back then, the decision was ultimately made to not to change the way it functions out of concern for compatibility issues it could face with existing applications.
This is a huge problem. It needs to be fixed.
Perhaps though i should turn it off, and go back to manually going down to update that system at times
Been using Remote Desktop since first got a Windows Pro Edition when clean installed Windows 8 since got a Free upgrade to Pro since previously had Media Center pack with Windows 7 back then.
For the vast majority of cases, if a device is online enough for you to RDP into it, it is online enough for that device to check the live password rather than relying on the cached credential.
If you're doing RDP at scale (i.e. hosting your own authentication solution) use the GPO to disable credential caching ('Credential Delegation') as you should be anyway to avoid SSO descync issues.