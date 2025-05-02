Microsoft makes passkeys the default authentication method for all new accounts

News
By published

They can’t steal your password if you don’t have one.

Microsoft passkey login
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft now uses passkeys by default for all new accounts, helping its users stay secure by ensuring that their passwords can’t be stolen by not having one. Microsoft will ask you for an email address when creating an account for the first time. It will then send a verification code to confirm your identity, and once done, it will become your default credential for your new account.

After you’ve created your Microsoft account and signed in, the company will ask you to add a passkey. Once you have done so, you can use Windows Hello or your device’s biometric security features to access your account.

Passkeys have been around for almost a decade, with Windows 10 getting support for passwordless sign-in in July 2015. However, it took some time for the standard to gain traction, with Google, Apple, and Microsoft rolling it out to their respective operating systems in 2022.

Furthermore, personal Microsoft accounts only received this feature in 2024. Still, this is a welcome development, as it will make accessing your Microsoft account easier and more secure. After all, this is one less password you need to remember among the hundreds, if not thousands, of passwords you keep for your numerous accounts.

Microsoft wants to kill passwords

The company has updated the user experience for its login pages by detecting the best authentication method from the start instead of offering all the possible options.

“For example, if you have a password and “one-time code” set up on your account, we’ll prompt you to sign in with your one-time code instead of your password. After you’re signed in, you’ll be prompted to enroll a passkey. Then the next time you sign in, you’ll be prompted to sign in with your passkey,” said Microsoft Identity & Network Access President Joy Chik and Microsoft Security Corporate VP Vasu Jakkal. “This simplified experience gets you signed in faster and, in our experiments, has reduced password use by over 20%. As more people enroll passkeys, the number of password authentications will continue to decline until we can eventually remove password support altogether.”

Passwordless accounts will make it harder for bad actors to illicitly access accounts, as they can no longer steal credentials through phishing, keylogging, SIM swapping, and more. And even if you lose your passkey device, you’re still protected, as anyone who wants to access your data must use your biometrics to open it. Someone determined and with unlimited resources might still be able to circumvent passkey protection, but for the average person, this should be more than enough to increase their data security.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

More about cyber security

Crosswalks in Silicon Valley hacked to play satirical messages from Musk and Zuckerberg sound-a-likes

Akira ransomware can be cracked with 16 RTX 4090 GPUs in around ten hours — new counterattack breaks encryption

Nvidia's CEO says China is not far behind the U.S. in AI capabilities
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia's CEO says China is not far behind the U.S. in AI capabilities
Baikal Electronics
Russia's Baikal has produced 85,000 of its CPUs since 2012, aims for more
Core Ultra 200S CPU
Intel IPO delivers better gaming performance than 200S Boost in user benchmarks
A lobster on the beach.
Despite Nvidia claims, Chinese smugglers have used live lobsters and fake baby bumps to traffic chips
Boox Mira Pro (Color)
Boox debuts 23.5-inch color E ink monitor with 1800p resolution and $1,900 price tag
Penguin + Excel
Developer gets Linux running inside Microsoft Excel, 'mostly for fun'
xMEMS Labs micro cooling fan
Tiny cooling fan-on-a-chip designed for phones to be deployed in AI data centers
Wyze Cam Floodlight 2
Wyze gets $255K tariff bill for $167K worth of floodlights
Microsoft
Microsoft hikes prices of Xbox consoles, controllers, headsets, and games worldwide - cites market conditions and price of development
8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller
8BitDo backs down after blaming tariffs for suspension of China warehouse shipments to the U.S.