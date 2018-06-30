22 of the Coolest (and Strangest) RGB Lighting Products

RGB Gone Wild

In the PC space, RGB is everywhere. Your cooling fans can breathe color into your hardware. Your case can dress your PC in a spectrum of luminescent style. Your fingers can dance across a keyboard that changes colors like a club floor. You can turn your mouse from a piece of mobile plastic to a small light show and even your headphones can change colors to the beat of your drums. But RGB’s relentless takeover hasn’t ended there.

Nowadays, we’re seeing custom lighting capabilities on the most unexpected components, gaming gear, house décor, party favors and more. Here are 22 unexpected ways to taste the rainbow.

Head-to-Toe Fashion

Forget fashion forward, we’re going for fashion from the future with our RGB wear. Start with your hair by clipping in some RGB hair extensions, keep your cool with an RGB sweatband, or opt for this headband that gives you an RGB mohawk. Then, keep the fun going with an RGB-dotted onesie (yes, I said onesie) and wrap things up with these nifty shoelaces. And if none of these do the RGB trick for you, here’s how to make RGB clothing on all on your own.

Gamdias Achilles Gaming Chair

This gaming chair has all the padding and comforts you’d expect as a gamer, but with an added bonus: RGB customizable streaming lighting. After hours of gaming you might forget that the chair has this feature, since it’s only visible on the back. But everyone else in the room will certainly take notice.

Razer Mug Holder

This mug holder (aka coaster) lights up colorfully when you place your drink on top of it. No, it won’t keep your mug warm or cold, but it will blink to inform you that it’s time to drink, just in case your natural salivary glands are slacking. Notably, you can’t buy this product. If you want your chance at Razer’s limited supply, you’ll have to earn one via zSilver.

Thermaltake Standing Desk

We discovered this gem at Computex this year. While still in the concept stage, this RGB-boosted, hydraulics-equipped display is supposed to be available around the end of this year. Luckily for RGB lovers, standing desks should be more than mainstream by then (although we can’t make any promises about rainbow desks). 

Furniture

All black everything? Not in my RGB house. If you want to bring rainbow influence into your living room, there’s a bunch of different color-studded furniture you can buy, including Lumens’ sofas, lounge chairs, and planters and this coffee table, available from Etsy. Granted that last one is $6,000, but it looks like it’s literally being eaten by magma, both from Earth (red) and some alien planet (blue and green).

Inflatable Photo Booth

RGB furniture not enough for you? What about an entire RGB room? Amazon has a number of inflatable RGB photo booths available that you can use for your next party, photo shoot, or some personal polychromatic time. Makers include Happybuy and Stagebooth, but this one from Sayok is our favorite thanks to its over-the-top, detachable string curtains.

Graphics Card Backplate

These backplates give your GPU the effect of having RGB lighting without needing bulbs. This Etsy user creates backplates with a colored acrylic inscription of your choosing. When activated the GPU’s natural light will pop through the color, giving a purple, blue - or whatever color you choose - glow. The seller will make any logo or design, but pictured examples includes a peaceful purple tree and an ice blue bird that looks suspiciously like Articuno.

P.S. You can also get the same thing for SSDs.

Dog Leash

If walking your dog isn’t exciting enough, you probably aren’t walking a Pitbull or Shitzu with a Napoleon complex like I do. So if you need to liven up those daily walks, try an RGB dog leash. You can choose whether it displays a long light or slow flashing light. Dogs are color blind, so your pet may not care, but your neighbors will certainly take notice.

Mirror

Want a completely inaccurate depiction of your appearance when gazing into a mirror? Then you’ll want to mount this bad boy. It’s LED lights range in color and cycle through pre-programmed animations. It also comes with a remote, which basically means you can use it as your nightlight or disco ball too.

Balloons

What could make balloons even more celebratory? RGB, of course! These battery-powered helium balloons come with LED lights for you to wrap around the balloon and light up your life. We wish they came pre-rainbowed, but the plus side is the balloons are reusable, so your efforts will pay off over and over again.

Ice Cooler

Ice keeps your drinks cold, but RGB makes your cooler cooler. This cube of an ice cooler brings the party to another level with its RGB capabilities and portable size. As pictured, they’re great for beer, but if you want to get a little fancier with your RGB drink receptacles, there’s also found this RGB champagne bucket (ironically, this is cheaper than the beer cooler). Cheers.

Fortnite Grenade Desktop Lamps

Why stop with an RGB chair or standing desk, when you can have the complete RGB office package with some Fortnite-inspired desktop lamps? There’s one that’s shaped like a Common Grenade and another that’s shaped like the Boogie Bomb Grenade. But you may want to be cautious of bringing this into a non-home office; you wouldn’t want to come off as a disgruntled worker.

Portable Car Ashtray

Cigarette ash is gross, so maybe it’ll look better encased in RGB LEDs. One maker even claims this type of ashtray “increases night vision,” but I wouldn’t count on this for doing more than making smoking while mobile a little more fun. There are a few companies selling portable car ashtrays with RGB lighting, but this is Hengjia one is the cheapest (without obviously cutting quality) by a hair.

Hookah Base

Keeping with the smoking theme, this LED light base brings some sparkle to your shisha. If you have your own hookah at home, this is a nice way to jazz it up. Beyond hookah, the seller also claims you can use it to inject color into wine bottles or flower vases (it can hold as much as 66 pounds). But even more importantly it has 16 different color choices. Jackpot.

Make It Rain RGB (In the Shower)

With these special shower heads, you’ll little be drenching yourself in RGB. The shower head changes colors based on temperature so the water coming out will look like it’s red, green, or blue. You can pay extra to have someone set it up, but tools aren’t required for installation. And if you’d like to save even more money, you can opt for a showerhead with multiple flashing colors that aren’t based on water temperature

RGB Your Toilet

You can attach this battery-powered, motion-senor light to bring the RGB party to powder room. It cycles through red, orange, sapphire, green, blue, purple, pink and white. There’s a competitor that claims to have lights that keep rotating for two minutes after you leave before activating a UV lamp sterilizer and air purifier, but it doesn’t have great ratings, so you may want to play it safe with your throne. And while you may be content handling your business without a light show, imagine the gains this could have for potty training.

Sound BlasterX AE-5 Hi-Resolution PCIe Gaming Sound Card

This PCIe gaming sound card brings high resolution audio up to 32bit 384kHz playback with a 122dB SnR, ultra-low distortion and jitter and also boasts discrete headphone amplification. But the real fun for us color addicts is the customizable RGB LED strip that comes with it.

Arduino RGB Dot Matrix

If you’re working with an Arduino microcontroller, here’s your chance to add a little pizazz. RGB has hit this space as well, and now you can get your hands on an RGB square LED dot matrix video board. Each of the 256 pixels is said to be individually programmable and have 256 brightness and full 24-bit color display.

Raspberry Pi RGB Matrix Bonnet

Not to be left out of the RGB party is Raspberry Pi. Plug this Adafruit RGB Matrix Bonnet into your PI to control RGB matrixes. They work with any Raspberry Pi with a 40-pin GPIO header, but note that they won’t bring any color to 26-pin boards.

PS4 Controller

Why should PlayStation controller colors stop at the Triangle, Circle, X and Square buttons? These controllers spread the rainbow love throughout with 16 multi-color, slow-changing RGB LEDs. We don’t know of any manufacturers that craft these glowing gaming spectacles, but you can find a few options on Etsy.

Bamboo Binary Clock

We’re going back to basics with this next Etsy gem. Crafted out of bamboo, this 24-hour binary clock uses an USB connection to display the time of day in, you guessed it, RGB-inspired binary. You can buy the clock pre-assembled, but our guess is you’ll opt to build it yourself using the handy DIY kit. You’re welcome.

Headset Stand

If you already own a pair of color-changing headphones, you’ll want to complete the set with a nice RGB headset stand. With these RGB headset stands, not only can you ensure that your headphones never touch a desk, but also that they’ll never be too far from a decent light show. Go with Corsair’s version if you prefer two USB 3.1 inputs and aluminum, or Razer’s if your colors are best served via plastic and alongside USB 3.0 ports. Either will run you $60.

Scharon Harding

Scharon Harding is Senior Editor of Tom's Hardware. She previously covered enterprise technology but is now focused on all things PC.

  • zodiacfml
    that's a good list! I have the RGB toilet. :p
  • Upgrademe
    I have the RGB jockstrap
  • TechyInAZ
    Don't forget to add RGB Headlights!!!
  • fredfinks
    I confused this article with the RGB toilet and crapped all over the screen.
    Way to go Scharon, quality stuff! Can you recommend any RGB tissue wipes?

    Does a senior editor really have nothing better to do than pump out this garbage? abysmal
  • mrmez
    9 out of 10 13 year olds loved this article.
  • bloodroses
    Of these items, only the dog leash looks to be actually useful; especially if you walk your dog at night.

    BTW, dogs are not color blind in the traditional sense (black and white). They see yellows, blues and violets.
  • justin.m.beauvais
    While I do love me some RGB lighting, a few of these just don't seem reasonable. The RGB desk is pretty cool, as is the mirror, but I draw the line at the cup holder and toilet light. I'm a fan of the shower heads though... I guess RGB in the bathroom belongs above the belly button.
