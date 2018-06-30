22 of the Coolest (and Strangest) RGB Lighting Products

RGB Gone Wild Picture 1 of 24

In the PC space, RGB is everywhere. Your cooling fans can breathe color into your hardware. Your case can dress your PC in a spectrum of luminescent style. Your fingers can dance across a keyboard that changes colors like a club floor. You can turn your mouse from a piece of mobile plastic to a small light show and even your headphones can change colors to the beat of your drums. But RGB’s relentless takeover hasn’t ended there.



Nowadays, we’re seeing custom lighting capabilities on the most unexpected components, gaming gear, house décor, party favors and more. Here are 22 unexpected ways to taste the rainbow.



Credit: Amazon