Max out your RGB setup with this Razer Chroma Goliathus mouse pad for $24

Mouse pads are an often overlooked peripheral when it comes to your gaming setup. They can add comfort, styling, and color to your desk, from the material the pad uses, the print or design, and even lighting. Today's deal features a mouse pad from Razer that features the RGB-laden Chroma lighting tech, on top of a Halo Infinite-inspired design. This is the extended size, so it can easily accommodate both your keyboard and mouse.

With a massive discount, plus a money-off coupon code, you can pick up this excellent deal from Newegg, where the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse pad is just $24, reduced from the original list price of $79. This is the Halo Infinite version, and has been reduced firstly to $49, and if you enter the code LEESA855 at the checkout, the price lowers to just $24, thanks to the $25 coupon code.

The Razer Goliathus Extended mouse pad measures 920mm wide by 294mm tall (36.22x11.57-inches), meaning you can quite comfortably fit both your mouse and your keyboard on the thing without worry. A smooth surface means your mouse sensor will be more accurate when tracking headshots, and the rubber bottom will stop any slipping as it grips your desktop. Plastic tubing stitched around the edge of the mat contains the RGB lighting and difuses the light for a more delicate hue.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Pad: now $24 (was $79 )

This flexible full-size soft mouse mat, complete with RGB lighting lining the edge, a non-slip rubber base, and a perfect finish for any optical mouse, is a fantastic solution for gamers looking to light up their desktop setup.



Use code LEESA855 to save $25 and reach the $24 deal price.

Don't forget to look at our Newegg coupon codes for May 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Newegg.